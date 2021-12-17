Best of Jamaica in Dallas 2021 Winners

The results from the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in Dallas” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Dallas area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Dallas area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Houston area are answered in the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in Dallas” results.

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Elaine’s Kitchen, 2717 Martin Luther King Junior Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215,

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Island Spice Groceries and More LLC, 4043 E Trinity Mills Rd Suite 114, Dallas, TX 75287

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: The Island Spot, 309 Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208

THE BEST JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN EVENT YOU ATTENDED THIS YEAR?

Winner: Caribbean Association of Texas (CAT) Annual Family Day Picnic

