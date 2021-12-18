Best of Jamaica in Hartford 2021 Winners

The results from the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in Hartford” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Hartford area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Hartford area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Hartford area are answered in the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in Hartford” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant, 1170 Albany Ave, Hartford, CT 06112, United States

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Winston West Indian American Market, 451 Wethersfield Ave, Hartford, CT 06114

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Dunn’s River Jamaican Restaurant, 2996 Main St, Hartford, CT 06120, United States

THE BEST JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN EVENT YOU ATTENDED THIS YEAR?

Winner: Taste Of The Caribbean & Jerk Festival

