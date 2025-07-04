On 4 July 1959, the Cayman Islands officially ended their status as a dependency of Jamaica and became a separate Crown Colony under direct British rule. This marked a pivotal turning point in the territory’s constitutional development and laid the foundation for the modern Cayman Islands as a largely self-governing British Overseas Territory.

Historical Links with Jamaica

Compared to other Caribbean territories, the Cayman Islands were not an immediate priority for European colonists. Following the Treaty of Madrid—also known as the Godolphin Treaty—in 1670, Spain formally ceded Jamaica and the Cayman Islands to Britain. Despite this, the Cayman Islands remained largely isolated. Permanent settlement began in the early 18th century, mainly by British sailors, pirates, shipwrecked mariners, and former soldiers from Cromwell’s army in Jamaica.

In 1734 and 1741, the British Crown issued land grants which led to more permanent settlement. However, without formal governance structures in place, Caymanians developed a tradition of self-reliance and informal governance. In 1831, this culminated in the creation of the Assembly of Justices and Vestry, a locally formed legislature that addressed the needs of the community without formal approval from Jamaica or Britain. The formal status of the Cayman Islands as a dependency of Jamaica was only established in 1863, when the British Parliament passed the Cayman Islands Government Act.

This legislation extended Jamaican laws and judicial authority to the territory, while officially recognising Cayman’s local legislature—though with limitations on its powers. Over time, tensions arose as local lawmakers occasionally exceeded their remit, prompting the passage of another Act in 1893 to retroactively validate their actions and broaden their legislative authority. By 1898, the governance structure evolved further when the Governor of Jamaica began appointing a Commissioner to oversee the islands, with Frederick Sanguinetti serving as the first to hold the role.

England gained control of Jamaica and Cayman through the second Treaty of Madrid (1670)

A Push for Representation and Autonomy

By the mid-20th century, Cayman’s political development was increasingly influenced by regional constitutional shifts. Jamaica introduced universal adult suffrage in 1944, but the Cayman Islands remained without a written constitution and were excluded from the same political reforms.

When discussions of forming a West Indies Federation gained momentum in the late 1940s, Caymanian leaders sought direct representation within the new structure. However, their request was denied, and the islands remained a dependency of Jamaica. Discontent grew. In 1955, Caymanian Assemblymen petitioned the Colonial Secretary, asserting their right to control immigration, taxation, and trade.

Though the Cayman Islands were nominally part of the Federation established in 1958, they had no elected representation in the federal parliament. In response, Cayman selected five delegates to attend constitutional negotiations between 1959 and 1961. However, broader tensions within the Federation—especially after Jamaica’s 1961 referendum to withdraw—led to its collapse in 1962.

The Constitution of 1959 and Separation from Jamaica

One major outcome of this turbulent period was the introduction of Cayman’s first written constitution, which came into effect on 4 July 1959. It created a Legislative Assembly, reduced the size of government, and—after years of advocacy—granted universal adult suffrage, including voting rights for women.

Crucially, the 1959 constitution separated the Cayman Islands from the legislative authority of Jamaica while retaining the same Governor. The new arrangement gave the Cayman Islands a more distinct constitutional identity, one that would be further clarified following Jamaica’s independence in August 1962.

A Unanimous Resolution

As Jamaica prepared for independence, the question of Cayman’s future loomed. Political parties were split—some advocating alignment with Jamaica, others with Britain. In January 1962, representatives from Cayman Brac and Little Cayman submitted a petition demanding separate Crown Colony status should Grand Cayman opt for union with Jamaica.

Ultimately, the Cayman Legislative Assembly passed a unanimous resolution to remain a British dependency and to pursue internal self-government through negotiations with the UK. But although formal dependency on Jamaica ended, the Governor of Jamaica retained reserve powers until Jamaican independence in 1962. Thereafter, Cayman became a direct dependency of the British Crown, with an Administrator appointed to manage local affairs.

In 1971, the role of Administrator was replaced by that of Governor, with Athel Long CMG, CBE serving as both the last Administrator and the first Governor of the islands. A year later, in 1972, a new constitution was introduced, granting the territory greater internal autonomy. Subsequent constitutional reforms in 1994 and a major overhaul in 2009 further strengthened local governance, introducing a Premier-led Cabinet and a Bill of Rights, solidifying the Cayman Islands’ status as a largely self-governing British Overseas Territory.

A Modern British Overseas Territory

Today, the Cayman Islands enjoy a high level of autonomy under a British-appointed Governor. The territory is globally recognised for its thriving financial services sector and as a top destination for tourism. Uniquely, it does not levy income, capital gains, or wealth taxes, contributing to its status as a well-known offshore centre.

The events of 4 July 1959 represent a turning point in Cayman’s relationship with Jamaica and with Britain. From a little-known dependency, the islands have emerged as a prosperous and largely self-governing territory—one whose political maturity continues to shape its path forward.