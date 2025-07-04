WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: Strength in Weakness

Weakness is something most of us try to hide. We often see it as failure, an inadequacy, something to minimize. But God sees it as an opportunity for His grace and power to shine. In 2 Corinthians 12:9, Paul reveals the words Jesus spoke to him during a time of great personal struggle: “My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly, therefore, will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me” (KJV). Instead of removing the difficulty, God met Paul in it. And what He gave Paul was not just relief; it was power.

To be transformed by Christ means learning to stop pretending we are strong and start depending on the One who truly is (John 15:5-8). Our weaknesses—whether physical, emotional, or spiritual—become platforms for God’s grace. When we reach the end of our strength, we find the beginning of His. In the words of the hymnwriter, “When we reach the end of our resources, our Father’s full giving has only begun.” That is not a sign of defeat. That is where real transformation takes root. Acknowledging our weaknesses allows us to rely more fully on Him. This reliance on God’s strength, rather than our own, is our path to spiritual growth and a deeper relationship with Christ.

Paul’s response is striking. He does not merely accept weakness; he glories in it because he learned that his weakness invites the power of Christ to “rest upon” him. That phrase literally means “to dwell like a covering.” Imagine God’s power resting on your most broken places, not to shame you, but to strengthen you. In other words, God does not give us power to do things on our own; He gives us power so He can do things through us. That is the paradox of the Christian life: God uses the least likely parts of us to display His greatness (Judges 6:15-16; 1 Corinthians 1:27). Blogger Alexandra Hoover puts it this way, “”Our weakness is a gift because it’s where God’s power is made perfect.”

There is strength in weakness. Do not let your limitations keep you from walking with Christ. Let them draw you closer to Him. Our weaknesses are opportunities for life, renewal, and dependency to take place; for us to “grab” hold of the presence, peace, and power offered to us by the Father. You and I do not have to prove ourselves. Jesus already did, and His grace is enough. His power is available. And His strength is made perfect, not in our performances, but in our weaknesses.