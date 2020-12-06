Best of Jamaica in Orlando 2020 Winners

The results from the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in Orlando” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Orlando area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Orlando area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Orlando area are answered in the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in Orlando” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Caribbean Sunshine Bakery, 2528 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32804, United States, Phone: +1 407-839-5060

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Caribbean Supercenter, 5111 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32808, United States, Phone: +1 407-523-1308

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Negril Jamaican Restaurant, 2254 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, United States, Phone: +1 407-845-0012

THE JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT YOU MISSED ATTENDING THE MOST DUE TO COVID-19??

Winner: Orlando Jerk Festival

