Bob Marley’s 1972 Home in London on Sale for £1.65 million

The London apartment that Jamaican reggae legend Bob Marley called home in 1972 is for sale for £1.65 million, or more than $2.1 million. The sale of the apartment, which is located in the Ridgmount Gardens in the Bloomsbury district and features four bedrooms. Is being handled by Dexters.

Marley lived at this location when he made his first visit to London in an attempt to expand his music career beyond Jamaica’s borders. The Jamaican was invited by American singer Johnny Cash to join his tour of the United Kingdom. Marley and his band The Wailers played various venues in the UK capital city, trying to get a major record deal. Here, they ultimately connected with Chris Blackwell, the owner of the independent record label Island Records, a meeting that resulted in the global success and international recognition for the reggae artists.

In honor of Black History Month in 2006, a blue cultural heritage plaque was placed at the site of Marley’s first London home, describing him as the “singer, lyricist and Rastafarian icon,” its unveiling celebrated by The Nubian Jak Community Trust along with London mayor Ken Livingstone.

The block in which the apartment is located is considered to be one of the finest in Bloomsbury. The building’s red-brick façade represents the typical style of such architecture built in the 1890s. The building has managed to retain many of its original features over the years, including its period windows and fireplaces. The apartment also features access to a communal garden for building residents and the right to apply for access to the Bedford Square Gardens. A resident porter is also included at Ridgmount Gardens. While the area is quiet, it is near Tottenham Court Road and Goodge Street Stations.

According to Alison Battrick, a representative of Dexter’s Marylebone office, the “well presented apartment” is an excellent example of the reason that Ridgmount Gardens has earned its reputation as one of the premier properties in Bloomsbury.

In addition to the Ridgmount Gardens property, Bob Marley lived in at least three other places and is associated with several additional venues where he worked and visited during his time in London. These include the Greyhound in Fulham Palace Road, a long-gone music venue, and the Rainbow in Finsbury Park. He also enjoyed football in Battersea Park and a sports center at Fulham. According to music historian Russell Clarke, Marley considered London his “second base and spiritual home.” Clarke believes Marley spent about 30 percent of the time in his first decade of recording in London, focusing on connecting with the growing communities of Harlesden and west London, which featured communities of Caribbean peoples.