Can you Guess Which Bob Marley Song is on a List of 20 Essential Songs for Thanksgiving?

The 1983 single “Give Thanks and Praises” by reggae legend, Bob Marley, remains a Thanksgiving classic more than 35 years after it was first released. UdiscoverMusic.com has listed it as one of the 20 Essential Songs for Thanksgiving. The recording was made when he was part of the Wailers.

Thanksgiving is celebrated in many ways in countries around the world, but one thing remains constant. It’s a time to appreciate and give thanks for the blessings bestowed by God throughout the year.

It may seem odd to some that a song by Marley, who followed Rastafarianism, is on the list of essential Thanksgiving music. Even though “Give Thanks and Praises” contains references to the Rastafari religion, there are many credible reports that Marley was baptized and converted to Christianity before his death.

Marley’s baptism was reportedly into the Ethiopian Orthodox Church and conducted by Archbishop Abuna Yesehaq. It resulted in a major schism between the Church and the Rastafarian community. The elders and clergy of Rastafarianism felt the Church had strayed from the teachings of Christ, while the Rastafari try to speak for the poor, oppressed and downtrodden.

Marley is one of a number of celebrities whose music continues to sell well and create substantial earnings posthumously. Marley earned a fifth-place ranking by Forbes of the top 13 deceased celebrities, with the musician bringing in $20 million in 2019. The enduring quality of Marley’s music is still appreciated by new generations.

The Top Thanksgiving songs by UdiscoverMusic.com are:

“Thanksgiving Theme” by Vince Guaraldi Trio “Gratitude” by Earth, Wind and Fire “(Do The) Mashed Potatoes” by James Brown “Mashed Potato Time” by Dee Dee Sharp “I’ve Got Plenty to be Thankful For” by Bing Crosby “Comin’ Home Baby!” by Mel Tormé “Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie,” by Jay & The Techniques “Do You Like Worms” by The Beach Boys “The Thanksgiving Song” by Adam Sandler “Be Thankful” by Natalie Cole “All That Meat and No Potatoes” by Louis Armstrong “Vega-Tables” by The Beach Boys “Let’s Turkey Trot” by Little Eva “Easin’ In” by Edwin Starr “Pass the Peas” by The JBs Give Thanks and Praises” by Bob Marley & The Wailers “Nicotine and Gravy” by Beck “Black Friday” by Steely Dan “Family Affair” by Mary J Blige “Jive Turkey” by Ohio Players

