Canadian reggae ambassador and radio personality Robert “SPEXDABOSS” Lloyd is launching Reggae Month Canada, a new cultural initiative inspired by Jamaica’s Reggae Month celebrations. The initiative will officially debut on August 1st, during Harbourfront Centre’s Island Soul Festival in Toronto, with organisers hoping to expand it into an annual programme across Canada beginning in 2027.

While not an official Government of Canada observance, Reggae Month Canada aims to celebrate reggae’s cultural impact in Canada while strengthening ties with its Jamaican roots.

With more than three decades promoting reggae music and culture in Canada, SPEXDABOSS, whose family hails from Clarendon, Jamaica, is best known as the host of The Riddim Track, Canada’s only commercial reggae radio programme.

He and partners Farex Entertainment Inc., Fidelis Business Management and MVB Consulting envision expanding Reggae Month Canada into an annual programme beginning in 2027, featuring live performances, educational events, youth mentorship initiatives, industry conferences and community celebrations across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.

A Vision for the Future

“Creating Reggae Month Canada has always been about building something lasting,” SPEXDABOSS said. “We want to celebrate Canada’s reggae community, strengthen the cultural ties between Canada and Jamaica, and create new opportunities for artists, youth and future generations.”

The launch, scheduled for August 1st, Jamaica’s Emancipation Day, has received the endorsement of Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia “Babsy” Grange, who described the initiative as another opportunity to showcase Jamaican excellence while celebrating reggae’s global influence.

Launch Event

The inaugural event will take place as part of Riddim Track Live by the Water, featuring performances by Jamaican singer Naomi Cowan, six-time JUNO Award winner Exco Levi and other artistes, alongside reggae dance performances, family activities and a live broadcast of The Riddim Track, Canada’s longest-running commercial reggae radio programme.

The launch coincides with Harbourfront Centre’s annual Island Soul Festival, one of Canada’s premier celebrations of Caribbean arts and culture.

Inspired by Jamaica

Jamaica officially established Reggae Month in 2008 to celebrate the island’s musical heritage and honour the birthdays of reggae legends Bob Marley and Dennis Brown. Since then, the annual observance has become an internationally recognised celebration of the genre, reflecting reggae’s enduring influence on music and culture around the world.

Organisers say this year’s launch is intended to lay the foundation for a broader Reggae Month Canada programme in 2027, further strengthening the cultural connection between Canada’s vibrant Jamaican diaspora and the birthplace of reggae.