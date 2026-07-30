The announcement that Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami, Roderick Oliver Mair, has been appointed as the country’s next Consul General in New York has prompted an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from members of the Jamaican diaspora, community leaders and colleagues across South Florida.

While many congratulated Mair on his new appointment, the overwhelming sentiment was one of gratitude for his more than seven years of service and the lasting impact he made through his accessible leadership, community engagement and unwavering commitment to Jamaicans across the Consulate’s 13-state jurisdiction.



Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Kamina Johnson Smith announced Mair’s appointment this week, describing his record of consular leadership, diaspora engagement and partnership building as preparing him to lead Jamaica’s Consulate General in New York, which serves the country’s largest overseas population across 33 U.S. states.

“As Consul-General in Miami, Oliver Mair has demonstrated an exceptional ability to build relationships, inspire confidence and mobilise support for Jamaica,” the Minister said. “His record of service in Southern Florida reflects a commitment to our nationals, meaningful engagement with the Diaspora and practical partnerships that have delivered real benefits for both Jamaicans at home and abroad.”

Mair will also have concurrent accreditation to Bermuda and Puerto Rico. He succeeds the late Consul General Alsion Roach Wilson and is expected to assume office in the coming weeks.

A Legacy Beyond Consular Services

During his tenure in Miami, Mair became known not only for providing consular services but also for strengthening ties between Jamaica and its diaspora through health, education, trade and investment initiatives.

Among his signature achievements was the establishment of the annual Jamaica Hi-5 Reggae Run/Walk, which has become one of the South Florida diaspora’s flagship events while raising support for Jamaica’s healthcare sector through the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Adopt-a-Clinic Programme.

He also played a leading role in coordinating diaspora support following Hurricane Melissa, mobilising humanitarian assistance alongside organisations including Food For The Poor, World Central Kitchen and Global Empowerment Mission. His tenure also saw expanded trade and investment promotion, strengthened partnerships with community organisations and improved engagement with Jamaicans across the southern United States.

‘You Built a Community’

The announcement of Mair’s departure from Miami sparked an immediate wave of appreciation, with many describing him as a Consul General who made people feel welcomed, heard and valued.

Rather than simply congratulating him on his new appointment, many reflected on the relationships he built over the past eight years, praising his humility, accessibility and genuine commitment to serving the Jamaican community.

Community members credited him with bringing people together, strengthening collaboration among diaspora organisations and championing initiatives that delivered tangible benefits for Jamaica while keeping the diaspora connected to home.

Others recalled his leadership during difficult moments, including his support for Jamaican farm workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and his efforts to mobilise relief following Hurricane Melissa.

One of the most common sentiments expressed was that Mair leaves “big shoes to fill,” with many saying his successor will inherit a Consulate that enjoys stronger relationships with the community because of the foundation he established.

Many also described his departure as bittersweet, expressing pride that he had been entrusted with one of Jamaica’s most significant overseas missions while admitting they would miss the leadership, warmth and collaborative spirit he brought to South Florida.

‘One Team, One Jamaica’

Responding to the outpouring of support, Mair thanked the Jamaican community across the southern United States for embracing him and his family throughout his tenure.

“I want to say a big thank you to my family in the southern United States who have gone beyond the call of duty to support my journey over the past eight years. On behalf of myself and my family, I truly appreciate it.”

Describing his departure as “bittersweet,” Mair said he is looking forward to serving the large Jamaican community in New York while continuing to work toward the shared goal of advancing Jamaica.

“It is a bittersweet moment for me to leave, but I also welcome the opportunity in moving to New York. I look forward to working with the large, vibrant Jamaican community there.

“It’s one team. It’s one Jamaica, one Jamaica Diaspora, and we are all working together towards the same objective of building our beloved country.”

As Mair prepares to begin his new assignment, the tributes from South Florida suggest that while Jamaica is gaining an experienced diplomat in New York, Miami is bidding farewell to a Consul General whose legacy will be measured not only by the initiatives he championed, but by the lasting relationships he built with the community he served.