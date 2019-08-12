Cannabis oil being produce in Negril by Apollon Formularies

Apollon Formularies has advised AfriAg Global that the production of licensed medical cannabis oils has been finished at its processing plant in Negril. The company, which trades on AIM, stated that the oils constituted the chief ingredient for pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and beverages based on medical cannabis. Apollon is said to be continuing to move quickly toward the production of products means for sale in its dispensary, which is licensed by the Jamaican Cannabis Licensing Authority. According to AfriAg the processing laboratory has the capacity to produce large commercial quantities of medical cannabis oils and extracts. The current focus of the extraction process involves the first medical cannabis products that will be available at the firm’s own dispensary at the Doc’s Place Wellness Resort in Negril. The medical staff of Apollon now includes Dr. Marjorie Vassell and Dr. Alfred Dawes.

Also announced was the creation of the Apollon Cannabis Collective, a commercial platform that has been designed to make it easier to engage the participation of local farmers in growing medical cannabis crops for processing at the licensed facility. In this way, the firm will be able to access additional growers and land allowing it to strengthen its commitment to working locally with Jamaica’s farmers and enterprises. Apollon continues to seek Tier 3 cultivation license approval and is in the process of developing a vertical, integrated medical cannabis business on the island.

Information and Photo source: Apollon Formularies, Rick Proctor on Unsplash