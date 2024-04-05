New Music: D’Yani Releases New Single “Lock and Key”

Reggae recording artist D’Yani, has delivered another soulful release enthralling audiences once more with, “Lock and Key” which has racked up over 300,000 views on YouTube.

Infusing a contemporary twist into the traditional Reggae and Dancehall genres, D’Yani has built a reputation for delivering emotive and engaging music. Drawing inspiration from iconic musicians such as Jackie Wilson and Bob Marley, D’Yani blends unforgettable melodies with profound lyrics that resonates with fans.

“Lock and Key” marks a new chapter for D’Yani in his musical journey. Reflecting on this upcoming release, D’Yani shares, “for me the concept ‘Lock & Key’ translates to being soul tied, not as extreme, however a version of it. It showcases the intimacy of two lovers, with adoration being expressed of how great the experience is/has been and the intention to keep the intimacy just for them.”

Earning acclaim from industry titans like Robert Livingston, Cordell ‘Skatta’ Burrel, and Cecile Charlton, D’Yani is establishing himself as a formidable presence in the music scene. His powerful live performances, showcased at renowned events like Sting, Intimate, and Reggae Sumfest, have left audiences captivated by his soulful voice and captivating stage presence.

D’Yani aims to provide genuine and unforgettable musical experiences for his supporters. The upcoming launch of “Lock and Key” under the esteemed 9x Music Label is poised to be a pivotal moment in his already illustrious career.

Photo – D’Yani