Carib Star Launches First Caribbean Radio Station on iHeartRadio

In a groundbreaking development in digital broadcasting, CaribStar Radio officially launches today as the first Caribbean station in partnership with iHeartRadio. This pioneering platform, streaming 24/7, is set to be a game-changer in how the Caribbean diaspora connects with its roots, music, and culture. Building on the esteemed legacy of Irie Jam Radio, CaribStar Radio brings a fresh, dynamic approach to Caribbean broadcasting.

Bobby Clarke, co-founder of CaribStar Radio, enthusiastically shares, “CaribStar Radio is not just a continuation of a legacy; it’s a new chapter in uniting the Caribbean diaspora. Our partnership with iHeartRadio, a first for a Caribbean station, underscores our passion and commitment to delivering quality content that resonates with our audience.”

Listeners can tune into CaribStar Radio through various channels:

– Internationally: Via the website www.caribstarradio.com.

– Nationally: On the iHeartRadio platform, accessible across the United States. – Locally in New York: Terrestrially broadcasting on 95.9 FM/1240AM WGBB.

The station features an impressive lineup of radio personalities, including DJ Roy, DubbMaster Chris, Jabba, DJ Cali B, Kevin Crown, Vayne, Fatta Diamond, Young Chow, Steelie Bashment, DJ Stakz, and Riggo Suave, along with top Caribbean Broadcasters & DJs, ensuring vibrant and diverse programming around the clock.

This partnership between CaribStar Radio and iHeartRadio represents a monumental step in amplifying the Caribbean voice like never before. It’s more than just a broadcasting achievement; it’s a pivotal moment for Caribbean commerce and culture. By providing an unprecedented platform, this collaboration extends the reach of the Caribbean diaspora, offering a level of exposure and connectivity previously unattainable.

This is not just about entertainment; it’s about empowering a vibrant community, opening doors for future endeavors, and enhancing the influence of Caribbean stakeholders globally. CaribStar Radio is poised to be a catalyst for growth and unity, bringing the richness of Caribbean culture to the forefront of the global stage.

To learn more about CaribStar Radio, visit www.caribstarradio.com or email [email protected]. To schedule an interview with CaribStar Radio leadership or to obtain any additional statements, please contact Ronnie Tomlinson at [email protected].

About CaribStar Radio:

CaribStar Radio is the first Caribbean radio station in partnership with iHeartRadio. With its 24/7 streaming platform and a lineup of renowned radio personalities, CaribStar Radio aims to connect the Caribbean diaspora with their roots, music, and culture, while providing an unprecedented platform for exposure and unity.