Chef Noel Cunningham’s Jerk Chicken and Callaloo Fried Rice Recipe - Jamaicans.com

Chef Noel Cunningham serves up a Jamaican-style fried rice that is perfect for midweek lunch or dinner. It comes together in under 30 minutes.

Serves: 2

Cooking Time 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 chicken breast, skinless, boneless

2 teaspoon jerk marinade

1 teaspoon salt and pepper

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon garlic

1 teaspoon chopped ginger

⅓ cup corn

⅓ cup diced carrot

1 cup cooked callaloo or raw

2 cups cooked rice, chilled

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 stalked chopped scallion

Directions

Wash chicken breast and cut into strips then season with jerk marinade, salt and pepper and put aside. In a heated frying pan with oil saute chicken breast until fully cooked through then add ginger and garlic and stir for an extra 2 minutes to release the flavors. Add all the remaining ingredients and stir to combine. Cook for an additional 3 minutes while stirring then serve and top with extra chopped scallion and enjoy.

About Noel Cunningham

Noel Cunningham is a Jamaican-Canadian award-winning chef, author, food writer, and culinary consultant. He is one of Jamaica’s most recognized and celebrated young chefs socially known as Chef Cunny. He is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel. Recipe contributor to the Jamaica Gleaner, Jamaicans.com, Cooking Sense Magazine, The Jamaican Eats Magazine and food expert at Toronto Caribbean Newspaper. He is the author of the book Cuisine By Noel: A Culinary Journey Through Recipes and Stories.

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Noel was influenced at a young age by his mother Jennifer Laidley and aunt Miriam Reid who is a professional chef and baker. His culinary journey began in high school when he did Food and Nutrition which developed his love for the Culinary Arts. Visit Noel Cunningham’s website: Cuisine By Noel