Chef Noel Cunningham’s Peppered Shrimp Boil Recipe

Add some spice to your Summer with this delicious spicy yet flavorful peppered shrimp recipe simmered slowly with tender baby potatoes and corn on the cob. This dish makes a great summer appetizer or main course.

Ingredients

1 lb of raw shrimp with shell and head, deveined

1 scotch bonnet pepper, chopped

3 tbsp pepper sauce

2 tsp onion powder

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp paprika

paprika ¼ tsp pimento powder/ crushes berries

1 sprig thyme leaves

thyme leaves ¼ cup warm water

1 cooked corn on the cob, sliced

6 cooked baby potatoes, cut in halves

Directions

Rinse the shrimp thoroughly with water and vinegar then season with the first 8 ingredients and allow to marinate for up to an hour. Meanwhile, boil potato and corn in lightly salted water until tender Preheat a frying pan/dutch pot with 1-2 tbsp of oil over medium heat. Using a slotted spoon to gently lower the shrimp into the pot and allow it to change in colour before you stir. Once starting to change colour add the 1/4 cup of warm water, cooked potatoes and corn then cover the lid and leave to gently steam for 5 minutes. The shrimp should have a nice pinkish-reddish look and ready to eat. The sauce on the shrimp will thicken as it cools. Enjoy! Serves: 4

About Noel Cunningham

Noel Cunningham is a Jamaican-Canadian award-winning chef, author, food writer, and culinary consultant. He is one of Jamaica’s most recognized and celebrated young chefs socially known as Chef Cunny. He is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel. Recipe contributor to the Jamaica Gleaner, Jamaicans.com, Cooking Sense Magazine, The Jamaican Eats Magazine and food expert at Toronto Caribbean Newspaper. He is the author of the book Cuisine By Noel: A Culinary Journey Through Recipes and Stories.

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Noel was influenced at a young age by his mother Jennifer Laidley and aunt Miriam Reid who is a professional chef and baker. His culinary journey began in high school when he did Food and Nutrition which developed his love for the Culinary Arts. Visit Noel Cunningham’s website: Cuisine By Noel