Tammy Gammon Jamaican Artist and Designer "Choose designs

Tammy Gammon is a multidisciplinary artist whose Afro-Caribbean work explores themes of women of color, abstract expressionism, stylized mandalas, and bright colors.

Gammon migrated to the United States at the age of 17 to Miami, FL. A graduate of Florida International University; with a Bachelor’s Degree in English completed in 2000, Tammy Gammon also pursued a Graduate Degree in Human Resource Management from Keller Graduate School. Ms. Gammon spent over 20 years in Education and Operations Management.

Her influences from Jamaican, Cuban, and Haitian cultures translate with watercolors, acrylic, and ink on canvas.

In 2004 she relocated to Atlanta, GA. Her work can be found in a wide ethnic variety of homes in The United States, Jamaica, and the Caribbean.

Gammon lives and works from her studio in Atlanta and has three amazing sons who are her greatest inspiration and creative muse.