Breads and Cakes

Chef Noel Cunningham’s Quick and Easy Cinnamon Pecan Roll Recipe

2 hours ago
by Chef Noel Cunningham

I made this recipe all because I was craving some home-made cinnamon bun. I must say, I was surprised with the outcome. This is a quick and easy Cinnamon Pecan Roll recipe you can easily make for your family.

Yield: 12

Baking time: 15-20 minutes

Preparation time: 1:35 minutes

Ingredients:

Dough

  • 2 ¼ cup flour
  • 2 tsp instant yeast
  • ¼ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 egg
  • butter
  • 1 tsp salt

Filling

  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • 2 tbsp. cinnamon powder
  • 2 tbsp. melted butter
  • chopped pecan
  • ¼ cup raisins, optional

 Instructions:

  1. In a small bowl, combine yeast, 1 tsp sugar, and warm milk. Let stand until yeast is creamy, about 10 minutes. Add eggs and 1 tbsp. melted butter then whisk to combine.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine flour and ¼ cup granulated sugar. Slowly add milk mixture and knead until a dry dough forms. Turn it on to a clean dry surface and knead. Form the dough into a ball and place it in a bowl for one hour to rest and double in size.
  3. When the dough has doubled in size, punch it down. Roll it out on a floured surface into a 15 by 9-inch rectangle. Spread melted butter all over the dough. Mix sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over the buttered dough. Sprinkle it with pecans, or raisins if desired. Beginning at the 15-inch side, roll up the dough and pinch the edge together to seal it. Cut the dough into 12 to 13 slices.
  4. Coat the bottom of a baking pan with butter and sprinkle it with sugar. Place the cinnamon roll slices close together in the pan, covered, and put aside to rise until the dough is doubled (proof), about 25 minutes. Bake for about 15 to 20 minutes or until nicely browned. Remove from the oven, and immediately turn buns out onto a cookie sheet. Add a glaze if desired and enjoy.

Be sure to check out Chef Noel Cunningham’s Pecan Caramel Bread Pudding Recipe.

 

 

About the author

Chef Noel Cunningham

Chef Noel Cunningham, socially known as Chef Cunny, is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel and columnist at cooking sense magazine. His philosophy and passion are reflected in his move towards creating healthier cuisine along with showcasing Jamaican cuisine with a modern twist.

He recently appeared twice on CTV Winnipeg’s Morning Live, Kiss102.3fm, and was featured in the November 2015 and March 2016 issue of Jamaican Eats magazine. In the last 12 months, he was also featured in the Jamaica Gleaner, Jamaica Observer and the Jamaican magazine. If that isn’t enough, he has under his belt many television appearances on Jamaica’s CVM TV: Television Jamaica’s morning program Smile Jamaica, Entertainment Report, Intense, Nyammings cooking show and Talk Jamaica Online Radio.

View all posts

You may also like

Sign Up For Email Updates

Join our newsletter to get the latest articles, news, & videos.

Please wait...

Thank you for sign up!

Copyright © Simbis Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy & Terms of use.