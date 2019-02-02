Chef Noel Cunningham’s Quick and Easy Cinnamon Pecan Roll Recipe

I made this recipe all because I was craving some home-made cinnamon bun. I must say, I was surprised with the outcome. This is a quick and easy Cinnamon Pecan Roll recipe you can easily make for your family.
Yield: 12
Baking time: 15-20 minutes
Preparation time: 1:35 minutes
Ingredients:
Dough
- 2 ¼ cup flour
- 2 tsp instant yeast
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup milk
- 1 egg
- butter
- 1 tsp salt
Filling
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 2 tbsp. cinnamon powder
- 2 tbsp. melted butter
- chopped pecan
- ¼ cup raisins, optional
Instructions:
- In a small bowl, combine yeast, 1 tsp sugar, and warm milk. Let stand until yeast is creamy, about 10 minutes. Add eggs and 1 tbsp. melted butter then whisk to combine.
- In a medium bowl, combine flour and ¼ cup granulated sugar. Slowly add milk mixture and knead until a dry dough forms. Turn it on to a clean dry surface and knead. Form the dough into a ball and place it in a bowl for one hour to rest and double in size.
- When the dough has doubled in size, punch it down. Roll it out on a floured surface into a 15 by 9-inch rectangle. Spread melted butter all over the dough. Mix sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over the buttered dough. Sprinkle it with pecans, or raisins if desired. Beginning at the 15-inch side, roll up the dough and pinch the edge together to seal it. Cut the dough into 12 to 13 slices.
- Coat the bottom of a baking pan with butter and sprinkle it with sugar. Place the cinnamon roll slices close together in the pan, covered, and put aside to rise until the dough is doubled (proof), about 25 minutes. Bake for about 15 to 20 minutes or until nicely browned. Remove from the oven, and immediately turn buns out onto a cookie sheet. Add a glaze if desired and enjoy.
