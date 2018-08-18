Chef Noel Cunningham Pecan Caramel Bread Pudding Recipe

Chef Noel Cunningham, socially known as Chef Cunny, is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel and columnist at cooking sense magazine. His philosophy and passion are reflected in his move towards creating healthier cuisine along with showcasing Jamaican cuisine with a modern twist.

He recently appeared twice on CTV Winnipeg’s Morning Live, Kiss102.3fm, and was featured in the November 2015 and March 2016 issue of Jamaican Eats magazine. In the last 12 months, he was also featured in the Jamaica Gleaner, Jamaica Observer and the Jamaican magazine. If that isn’t enough, he has under his belt many television appearances on Jamaica’s CVM TV: Television Jamaica’s morning program Smile Jamaica, Entertainment Report, Intense, Nyammings cooking show and Talk Jamaica Online Radio.