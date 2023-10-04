City of Lauderhill in Florida to Host T20 Cricket World Cup Matches in June 2024

For the first time in its history, the T20 Cricket World Cup is set to be held at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, South Florida. During the ceremony to officially designate Broward County Stadium as one of the venues for the 2024 tournament, the Director of Broward Parks and Recreation, Dan West said that he anticipates nearly 5 billion cricket enthusiasts to arrive in Broward for this event slated to run from June 4 to June 30, 2024.

Anticipation is high for the significant economic boost the T20 Cricket World Cup is expected to bring, with projected revenues ranging from $40 million to $50 million for Broward County, Florida. The announcement from the International Cricket Committee (ICC).

Caribbean Nations as Co-Hosts

Apart from the United States, several Caribbean nations will join forces to co-host the event. Seven Caribbean countries have been selected to host matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This distinguished list includes Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. The CEO of ICC, Geoff Allardice, expressed his excitement over this significant event, emphasizing that 20 teams will compete for the coveted trophy.

Caribbean’s Commitment to Cricket

Cricket West Indies CEO, Johnny Grave, extended his gratitude towards the Caribbean governments for their wholehearted support in hosting this monumental sporting event. He explained the importance of this tournament as the most significant sporting event in the region for a generation. Grave said he is confident that they will deliver a world-class tournament that would not only showcase the region’s cricket prowess but also highlight its vibrant culture and festive atmosphere.

Photo – Nick Ford