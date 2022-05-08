Photo Highlights: Windies Hoisted Richards-Botham Trophy After Drubbing England in Final Apex Series Test in St. George’s, Grenada

In continuance of its partnership with West Indies Cricket, Apex Group Ltd., a global financial services company, acted in the capacity as title sponsor of the 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series that featured the West Indies vs. England. The Apex Test Series consisted of three matches that began at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and ran from March 8—12th. In turn, the 2nd Test of the Series was held March 16—20th in Barbados at the much-famed, Kensington Oval. Then, the final leg of the Test series took place at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium in the beautiful city of St. George’s. It was the first occasion that the West Indies and England competed for the Richards—Botham Trophy, which also formed part of the 2021—2023 ICC World Test Championship.
Lots of Action at the National Cricket Stadium…’As It Happened’
2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England, Grenada National Cricket Stadium
Aside from Windies being crowned champions of the 2022 Apex Test Series, another top moment was surely the play of wicket keeper, Joshua da Silva, who batted a thrilling maiden century in eclipsing 100 runs—which gave the West Indies a 93-run first-innings advantage over England.
Windies Cricketer, Joshua da Silva, after batting his ton – 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England, Grenada National Cricket StadiumSeries – West Indies vs. England, Grenada National Cricket Stadium
England cricketer, Ben Stokes chats with teammates on the pitch – 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England, Grenada National Cricket Stadium
England cricketer, Ben Stokes – 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England, Grenada National Cricket Stadium
England cricketer, Ben Stokes – 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England, Grenada National Cricket Stadium
England celebrate taking a Windies wicket – 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England, Grenada National Cricket Stadium
‘Carnival-Like’ Atmosphere at the National Cricket Stadium
2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England, Grenada National Cricket Stadium
Series Concluded on 4th Day, and England Enjoyed a Night Out
After the West Indies secured its victory over England earlier in the day at the National Cricket Stadium, the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort— nestled alongside Grenada’s picturesque Grand Anse Beach—was ever so lively as a number of England’s team members showed up at the resort’s poolside restaurant bar to ‘let their hair down’ so to speak and enjoy a night out after a losing day of cricket. The squad members who on the scene included: Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Dan Lawrence, and Saqib Mahmood.
Night Out for England at the Radisson Grand Anse Beach Hotel – 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England
England’s Dan Lawrence having fun with fans – Night Out for England at the Radisson Grand Anse Beach Hotel – 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England
Windies Out and About After Their Apex Test Series Victory
Former Trinidadian Windies Cricketer and now cricket commentator, Ian Bishop, at the Radisson Grand Anse Beach Hotel – 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England
Star Windies pace bowler and Antiguan Windies Cricketer, Alzarri Joseph at the Radisson Grand Anse Beach Hotel – 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England
Former Antiguan Windies Cricketer and now cricket commentator, Curtly Ambrose (left), alongside star Trinidadian Windies Cricketer, Jayden Seales, at the Radisson Grand Anse Beach Hotel – 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England
Pure Grenada
Island of Grenada from the air – 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England, Grenada National Cricket Stadium
Greanada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport Welcome – 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England, Grenada National Cricket Stadium
Downtown St. George’s – 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England, Grenada National Cricket Stadium
Grenada National Cricket Stadium – 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England
2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England, Grenada National Cricket Stadium
Bar outside the Maurice Bishop International Airport – 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England, Grenada National Cricket Stadium
Grand Anse Beach – 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England, Grenada National Cricket Stadium
Grand Anse Beach – 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series – West Indies vs. England, Grenada National Cricket Stadium
All photos taken by Nick Ford, who lives and works in South Florida.