Photo Highlights: Windies Hoisted Richards-Botham Trophy After Drubbing England in Final Apex Series Test in St. George’s, Grenada

In continuance of its partnership with West Indies Cricket, Apex Group Ltd., a global financial services company, acted in the capacity as title sponsor of the 2022 Apex Test Cricket Series that featured the West Indies vs. England. The Apex Test Series consisted of three matches that began at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and ran from March 8—12th. In turn, the 2nd Test of the Series was held March 16—20th in Barbados at the much-famed, Kensington Oval. Then, the final leg of the Test series took place at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium in the beautiful city of St. George’s. It was the first occasion that the West Indies and England competed for the Richards—Botham Trophy, which also formed part of the 2021—2023 ICC World Test Championship.

Lots of Action at the National Cricket Stadium…’As It Happened’

Aside from Windies being crowned champions of the 2022 Apex Test Series, another top moment was surely the play of wicket keeper, Joshua da Silva, who batted a thrilling maiden century in eclipsing 100 runs—which gave the West Indies a 93-run first-innings advantage over England.

‘Carnival-Like’ Atmosphere at the National Cricket Stadium

Series Concluded on 4th Day, and England Enjoyed a Night Out

After the West Indies secured its victory over England earlier in the day at the National Cricket Stadium, the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort— nestled alongside Grenada’s picturesque Grand Anse Beach—was ever so lively as a number of England’s team members showed up at the resort’s poolside restaurant bar to ‘let their hair down’ so to speak and enjoy a night out after a losing day of cricket. The squad members who on the scene included: Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Dan Lawrence, and Saqib Mahmood.

Windies Out and About After Their Apex Test Series Victory

All photos taken by Nick Ford, who lives and works in South Florida.