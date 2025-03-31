Caribbean Airlines has reinstated its daily nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay, offering both visitors and members of the Jamaican diaspora a convenient, seamless connection to the island’s north coast.

A Memorable First Flight

As part of its broader effort to welcome travellers and reconnect with the diaspora, the eagerly anticipated flight took off with 140 passengers aboard an Airbus 737, under the command of Captain Brenton Borrows and First Officer Ricardo Dawson. Among the passengers were travel agents, media representatives, and a very special guest—108-year-old Nesta Leeloo from Mandeville, who travelled with her family to experience the inaugural flight.

A Warm Jamaican Welcome

As a token of appreciation, Caribbean Airlines and the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) presented all passengers with gift bags, adding a signature touch of Caribbean hospitality to the journey. Upon arrival in Montego Bay, passengers were greeted by the uplifting sounds of a live mento band, setting the tone for an authentic island-style welcome. Senior tourism officials were also present to personally receive the travellers before an official welcome ceremony was held at the airport, underscoring the significance of the resumed service.

This daily nonstop route is expected to strengthen air connectivity between South Florida and Jamaica, benefiting not only vacationers but also Jamaicans living abroad who are looking for a convenient way to “come home.”

Boosting Connectivity and Tourism

Caribbean Airlines resumed daily nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale to Kingston last November and has now expanded to include Montego Bay, with further expansion plans underway—reinforcing the airline’s commitment to providing seamless travel options for the Caribbean community.

Speaking in Montego Bay, Caribbean Airlines CEO Mr. Garvin Medera emphasised that this route is not just about travel—it’s about family, opportunity, and staying connected to home. “We’re proud to once again offer daily flights between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale, and Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale, placing over 1,323 seats into the market each week in both directions,” he said.

Images and cover photo courtesy of Lyndon Taylor