Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair, has announced the awardees selected for the Consulate General of Jamaica Diaspora Honours 2021. Twelve (12) honourees selected from the Southern USA will be awarded at a Virtual ceremony to take place this Sunday (Nov. 7) at 4:00 p.m. on social media Facebook platforms of jamaicans.com and congenmiami. Their names will be inscribed on the Honour Roll of Jamaicans in the Southern USA.

Consul General Mair in congratulating the awardees said that “these persons have served with exception in the respective categories and have served the community selflessly without seeking recognition” he emphasized.

The Luminary Honours will be awarded for several areas including

Public Service

Andrew Adams of the Jamaica Foundation of Houston (JFH)

Faith and Religious Leadership

Pastor Robert Stewart, Senior Pastor Pentecostal Tabernacle, Miami

Cultural Arts (Media, Entertainment, Culture)

Ms. Audrey Anderson, Board member of the Louise Bennett Coverley Heritage Council (LBCHC)

Xavier Murphy, Media Consultant and Founder of Jamaicans.com

Business Leadership

Patrick Cha Fong, Principal of Kingston Miami Trading

Health Care

Dr. Yvonne Smith, Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Committee

Youth Leadership

Miss Briana Nichole Williams, Jamaican Olympian athlete

Education

Pauline Jolly, PhD. Founder and Past President of Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization

Philanthropy/Social Services

Bruce Palmer, President of Jamaica United Relief Organization (JURA)

Special Community Honour to Ms. Andrea Dixon, Registered Nurse who is being recognized as an outstanding humanitarian and philanthropist.

Two Community Awards will be presented to the Louise Bennett Coverley Heritage Council (LBCHC) for outstanding contribution to Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage in the Diaspora; and to Grace Kennedy (USA) for their contribution as a corporate/community partner.

The annual awards ceremony is sponsored by Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS), and continues the formal programme which had been delayed as a result of the COVID pandemic.

The presentation of the awards continues the tradition of recognizing Jamaicans in the Diaspora who have positively impacted their community. According to CG Mair, “it is important that we recognize members of our Jamaican Diaspora for their contributions to community development”. The awardees have contributed directly to Jamaica’s national development goals as well as to the Diaspora communities in which they reside, positively impacting the local and wider international communities.

Previous recipients can be accessed on the Consulate General’s website.