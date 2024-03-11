Dancehall Artist Professor Nuts To Be Honored At Ruggu Dat 14 Karat Golden Mic Awards

The 2024 Ruggu Dat 14 Karat Golden Mic will be awarded to comedic Dancehall Artist Professor Nuts. Appearing and presenting the award are his close friends: Beresford Hammond, Damion ‘Jnr. Gong’ Marley and Orville ‘Shaggy’ Burrell.

The Ruggu Dat14 Karat Golden Mic Award event is set to debut in Kingston Jamaica on April 27, 2024 at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre. The celebratory event; curated to recognize the contribution of members of the Jamaican music community who have a career spanning more than two decades, will have its inaugural staging at the Ruggu Dat 80’s 90’s Music Festival.

“It was an easy decision to award Professor Nuts for this year’s Golden Mic Award because he has been so involved in the development of Dancehall in the aspect of fun light storytelling entertainment from its inception. As a judge on talent show Magnum Kings and Queens Of Dancehall for a decade he has also helped shepherd new talent to the forefront of Dancehall here in Jamaica. A lot of times we don’t acknowledge the work of persons who have paid their dues until too late and then any appreciation becomes posthumous, we wanted to change this and that’s why the committee was formed.” Executive Director of Rugu Promotions, Don Christopher, shared

The Ruggu Dat 14 Karat Golden Mic Awards committee is made up of business leaders from Florida and Jamaica as well as artistes and entertainment personalities including known broadcaster Richard Burgess aka Richie B. The intention is to have the committee select a recipient yearly to receive the award made of actual 14 Karat Gold.

“We wanted the award to be something that would be unique and valuable in itself, so it’s not only coveted for the honour it represents but for the actual item. Recipients of the Ruggu Dat 14 Karat Golden Mic Award will value the actual award knowing it costs approximately 4,000 US Dollars to make,” Financial Controller of Rugu Promotions, Dr Patricia Brown-Gordon added

The Ruggu Dat Golden Mic Awards event will also include Music from sound system stalwarts Metro Media and Kool FM DJ Krazy Kris, with performances from Lady G, Professor Nuts and Agent Sasco. It is also hosted by former Magnum Kings and Queens Of Dancehall Host Yanique Curvy Diva and Comedian and Broadcaster Christopher Johnny Daley. Details on the event can be found on the website