Descendant of Jamaica’s National Hero Paul Bogle Shares Truth About the Morant Bay Rebellion in Saint Thomas

October in Jamaica doesn’t only signal the end of the scorching summer heat, but also ushers in the reverence of Heroes Month. Growing up with stories of our national heroes woven into our identities, but how much of those tales are accurate and fair representations of these historical figures and their struggles. The insights we share will not be from the pages of a history book, but from a descendant of Paul Bogle. An interview with Junior Bogle on Caribbean Gateway’s YouTube channel introduces us to a narrative that feels both foreign and familiar. Junior, a direct descendant of the legendary Paul Bogle, unfolds a story passed down through generations that is markedly different from the tales we heard in our youth.

How It Really Started

We were taught about the rebellious deacon, who stirred a violent rebellion. But Junior paints a different picture. His ancestor, as per the familial recounts, attempted many peaceful protests long before the rebellion boiled over. Bogle was thorough, he penned petitions and pleas and sought change through the power of words and silent resilience, but his letters to Queen Victoria were met with disdain. In fact, the triggering event was a trial at the Morant Bay courthouse, where shots fired by the militia claimed innocent lives, plunging St. Thomas into chaos.

Bogle’s Ultimate Sacrifice

One detail, often glossed over in history books, was Bogle not just as a leader but a family man. The brutal response to the rebellion saw his family and followers hunted and slaughtered. Selflessly, Bogle surrendered himself. It is important to note that, contrary to popular narratives, he wasn’t captured but gave himself up to the Maroons. The bounty on his head being the highest in Jamaican history told of the British powers’ desperation to quell his indomitable spirit.

A Legacy Remembered

The rebellion’s vicious suppression and Bogle’s execution didn’t silence his voice. It echoed in the generations that followed, from Marcus Garvey to Malcolm X and Nelson Mandela. Each, in their unique way, carried the torch of resistance, equality, and dignity, making Bogle’s sacrifice not just a moment in history, but a living legacy urging us to remember the power of standing against oppression. We are reminded that history is often more intricate and personal than the generalized narratives in textbooks.

This October, as we celebrate Heroes Month, we’re not just honoring icons, but individuals who were family, friends, and community pillars. Our heroes are more than just words penned, they lived real lives, made real sacrifices and our existence and liberties today are a direct by product of those sacrifices.

Photo – @allisnharrisn