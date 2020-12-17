Did You Know A Jamaican World War 1 Hero is Buried in Egypt? I Visited His Grave

I finally found the grave of our Dear Jamaican brother, long lost in combat and laid to Rest in the World War Memorial Cemetery here in Alexandria, Egypt; a fallen Hero of the British West Indies Regiment fighting in World War One. In Honor of his life of such a young age and his service to humanity, I laid flowers at his grave on behalf of all of us—his family, the nation of Jamaica at home and abroad and from our wide world.

It was a very touching moment, one of joy but filled with so much sadness. I knelt briefly at his grave after laying his flowers, to thank him dearly for his service; to tell him how happy we are to have found him at long last and, finally, to reflect on the lives of all who have been senselessly lost in wars.

Dear Private Drummond,

Today, I’m beside myself in joy that we have finally found you and to see that you’re from my parish of St. Elizabeth, but at the same time, I feel very sad when I think of all your lonely years so far away from home—all the despair and difficulties you and your regiment must have faced before your life was mercilessly taken. We are all deeply saddened and vey upset about these circumstances and miss you terribly.

Brother Drummond, I know there is no place like home, Jamaica, but your new home is exceptionally beautiful and well looked after by the caretakers. I spoke with Kerim and Abdullah before leaving this afternoon and they promised me that they will pay a little special attention to you, so please don’t worry about anything.

I promise I will come to see again before leaving for Jamaica. And we promise before God and all Mankind never to let history’s burdensome layers of years obscure your name nor duty to humanity again including all those who fought so valiantly alongside you.

Continue to rest peacefully Dear Brother Drummond, until that blessed Day when we shall all meet again.

With all our Love , Jamaica and the World.

Thank you so much Mina Zaki for helping me to finally locate, after several days of searching, the grave of Private J. Drummond—I couldn’t have done it without you.

I would also like to profoundly thank No Wahalla for ￼letting me know at the beginning of the lockdown about the information that led me to finding the grave of Private J. Drummond. I made it my wish to find his place of Rest and Honor him before leaving Egypt. Thanks a Million, Wahalla