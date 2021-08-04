Did you Know Trelawny, Jamaica has Produced more Olympic Medal Athletes than Many Countries?

There’s something about Trelawny Parish, Jamaica, that produces world-class athletes. Jamaica began competing in the Olympics in 1948. Since then, the country’s athletes have accrued a total of 78 medals in summer games – 22 gold, 35 silver and 21 bronze.

One medal was in cycling and the rest were in track and field events. Thirty-seven of those 78 medals were won by athletes born in Trelawny, Jamaica. That number doesn’t reflect wins in the 2021 Olympics games. Here is a list of a few notable athletes born in Trelawny.

Merlene Ottey

The sprinter is of Jamaican-Slovenian ancestry. She represented Jamaica for 24 years before representing Slovenia from 2002-2012. She earned 3 second place medals at the Olympics and 6 third place medals. She was known as the Bronze Queen due her number of bronze medals. She’s tied with Allyson Felix for the most medals of any woman in track and field history.

Veronica Campbell-Brown

She represented Jamaica, winning 3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals, competing in sprint and relay events. In 2000, she made history in the women’s 4x100m, marking the first time that Jamaica won the event in the Olympics.

Sanya Richards-Ross

Representing the U.S., she won 4 first place and 1 third place medal in the individual and team 400m relay. She ranks as the No. 7 woman performer of all time.

Usain Bolt

Dubbed “Lightning Bolt” due to his extreme speed, he represented Jamaica when he won all 8 of his gold medals. Considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time, he holds several world records and is the first to hold two world record times at the same time at the Olympics.

Warren Weir

A sprinter, he earned 3 bronze medals in the 200m at the 2012 Olympics while representing Jamaica. His win made it a clean sweep for Jamaicans, the first time Jamaican men achieved that distinction at the Olympics.

Michael Frater

Representing Jamaica in the 2012 Olympics, the sprinter took the gold in the 4×100 relay. He also set the world record and Olympic record at the 2012 and 2008 Olympics, respectively.

