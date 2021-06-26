Jamaican Olympian Veronica Campbell Brown to Retire

One of Jamaica’s most honored and decorated athletes, Olympic sprint champion Veronica Campbell Brown, announced her retirement with an emotional social media message on June 23, 2021.

Writing on her Facebook page, the iconic runner known to fans as VCB made her announcement just one day before the beginning of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association’s (JAAA) national trials for the Tokyo Olympics in Kingston.

In her post, Campbell Brown described her journey from her humble beginnings to becoming an Olympic legend:

“What a journey it has been!

Through the grace of God, I have climbed from a small town in Trelawny, Jamaica up the ladder of success to become one of the most decorated women in the Olympic Games and World Championships history.

All glory to the Lord for my successes, He blessed me with the talent, the will to stay focused and the requisite work ethics. Additionally, He placed authentic and supportive people in my life who served as pillars of strength as I maneuvered the highs and lows which littered my athletic career.

As I climbed, I passed the rung of hurt, that of injuries and rejection not to mention tears, however, they never quenched my aspiration to grasp the fruits of success and satisfaction. For that I must venture to say that I am proud and grateful.

I want to thank the persons and companies who contributed to my successes: my family, especially my husband @omarobrown who in the latter years served as my coach, I must mention friends, fans, supporters, sponsors, coaches and my agent @ontrackmgnt, I could not have done it without your help and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

As I take off my spikes never to put them on again, this girl from Clarks Town walks away happy and contented with a race well run.

The journey of parenting, entrepreneurship @vcbfit, philanthropist @vcb_foundation and motivational speaker continues.

I look forward to what God has for me in this new chapter. Love and light. – VCB

#ThankYou

#HappyOlympicDay”

Veronica Campbell Brown was born in 1982 in Clarks Town, Trelawny. A specialist in the 100 and 200 meters and an eight-time Olympic medalist, Campbell Brown is only the second woman in history to win gold in two consecutive Olympic 200-meter events in 1976 and 1980. She is also just one of nine athletes to win world championship titles at the youth, junior, and senior levels of a sports event. Her personal best in the 100 meters was set at 10.76 seconds and in the 200 meters at 21.74 seconds. She won a gold medal at the 2007 World Champions in Athletics in 2007 and gold in the 200 meters at the 2011 World Championships. She won two championship titles in the 60-meter event at the IAAF World Indoor Championships.

Her husband Omar Brown who she married in 2007 is also a Jamaican sprinter and an alumnus of Arkansas. She currently lives with her family in Clermont, Florida. In 2009, she was named UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and said she would use her role in promoting gender equity in sports.