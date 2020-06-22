21 Usain Bolt Quotes You Need in Your Life - Jamaicans.com

Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt, is known worldwide for his speed around the track and his world records in the 100m, 200m, and 400m relays. The retired Olympic gold medalist has also uttered a variety of motivational, memorable, and common sense quotes that everyone should have in their life.

The following are 21 of his best quotes.

1. “I don’t think limits.”

2. “Kill them with success and bury them with a smile.”

3. “I try to lead by example.”

4. “Win from within.”

5. “The difference between the impossible and the possible lies in determination.”

6. “Learning the mind is as important as understanding the body.”

7. “There are better starters than me, but I’m a strong finisher.”

8. “No matter how far you get ahead of me, I’m gonna catch you. That’s my mentality that I go there with.”

9. “I know what I can do so it doesn’t bother me what other people think or their opinion on the situation.”

10. “Worrying gets you nowhere. If you turn up worrying about how you’re going to perform, you’ve already lost. Train hard, turn up, run your best and the rest will take care of itself.”

11. “Manners is the key thing, say for instance, when you’re growing, you’re walking down the street, you’ve got to tell everybody good morning. Everybody. You can’t pass one person.”

12. “Every season, for me, it’s like starting from scratch again.”

13. “I know what I can do, so I never doubt myself.”

14. “You have good days and bad days.”

15. “Repeating is harder than anything else.”

16. “You have to set yourself goals so you can push yourself harder. Desire is the key to success.”

17. “Dreams are free. Goals have a cost. While you can daydream for free, goals don’t come without a price. Time, effort, sacrifice, and sweat. How will you pay for your goals?”

18. “Sometimes you lose sight of what’s going on around you.”

19. “When people see your personality comes out, they feel so good, like they actually know who you are.”

20. “I know what to do and I go and execute.”

21. “A lot of legends, a lot of people, have come before me. “But this is my time.”

Photo source: Usain Bolt Instagram