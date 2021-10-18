On Sunday, October 24th, Cedella Marley’s Football Is Freedom kicks off with a pre-game party full of food, fun and entertainment. Musical entertainment from official match DJ GQ (iHeart, Tuff Gong Radio) and special guests Casely (Rude Bwoy Summer, Annabella) and Costa Rica’s own Byron Salas (ADN, Media Noche) will set the vibe for the International Friendly showdown between the Reggae Girlz (Jamaica) and La Sele (Costa Rica). The Inaugural Football Is Freedom fundraising match takes place Sunday, October 24th at 5pm in Fort Lauderdale’s DRV PNK Stadium

DJ GQ, Official match DJ will be one of the featured stars at Pre-game festivities featuring food, fun and entertainment at the Fan Zone for the International Friendly Showdown between Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz and Costa Rica’s La Sele.

Born Gary Hardie in Miami, GQ aka “Mister Let Em Know” was raised in Jamaica by Cuban/Chinese Jamaican parents. He’s served as tour DJ for some of the biggest names in music including Akon, DMX, Mr. Vegas, Kevin Lyttle, and Skip Marley. GQ dropped his first album “Is It You?” On October 9th 2020, which charted #1 on the iTunes Reggae charts in its first 2 hours, and #10 on the Billboard Reggae charts in its second week. He continues to perform internationally throughout the year while holding South Florida night club residencies weekly. DJ GQ was the first Top40 Mixer on Y100 and is currently on Y100 Miami (iHeart) weekly. He also does shows on Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio (SirusXM), and Remix Top 30 with Hollywood Hamilton in 150 cities (currently one of the biggest syndicated shows in the US, iHeart/Premiere Networks).

Casely, a Miami-based son of Trinidadian and Panamanian parents, was previously signed by Epic Records before forming his own Casely Music label (distributed by Tuff Gong Intl) in 2018. The multi-instrumentalist and Berklee College alum is recognized for his suave vocals on collaborations with Pitbull, Flo Rida , Red Rat and Braveboy (Rude Bwoy Summer) as well as his solo music (Annabella). Casely’s new album “The Mutt – A Palindromic Album” is available now to stream on all platforms.