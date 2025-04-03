If you have ever heard a Jamaican say, “Chrismus pickney” you might wonder where the term came from. While Christmas is known as a joyful time for children, in Jamaica’s history, “Pickney Chrismus” had a much deeper meaning. It was a term used by enslaved Africans to describe Easter because it was the only other time, apart from Christmas, when they got a break from the harsh realities of slavery. The celebration was shorter than Christmas, hence the name Pickney Chrismus.

Celebration & Survival

At Christmas, enslaved Africans got rare privileges:

Bigger portions of food – extra meat, flour, and other goods.

– extra meat, flour, and other goods. Alcohol rations – a rare chance to enjoy spirits.

– a rare chance to enjoy spirits. A break from work – a few days off to rest or celebrate.

– a few days off to rest or celebrate. Jonkonnu celebrations – a lively parade with colorful costumes and drumming, keeping African traditions alive.

Easter, though not as grand as Christmas, was another time when slave owners gave out extra food and allowed some level of celebration. That’s why it became known as Pickney Chrismus—a smaller but still meaningful holiday.

Bun and Cheese: A Tradition Born from Slavery

One of the Easter traditions that started during slavery was eating bun and cheese. The Jamaican Easter Bun evolved from the British hot cross bun, which was brought by the colonizers. Over time, enslaved Jamaicans adapted the recipe, adding molasses and local spices, turning it into the sweet, spiced bun we know today. Just like Pickney Chrismus itself, bun and cheese is a symbol of survival and adaptation—a simple pleasure in the midst of hardship.

Easter and Rebellion in Jamaica

Holidays during slavery weren’t just for celebration—they were also times of resistance. Enslaved Africans often used Christmas and Easter as opportunities to plan uprisings, since they had more freedom of movement and communication.

One of the most famous Easter rebellions in Jamaican history was Tacky’s Rebellion in 1760. Led by Tacky, a Coromantee chief, enslaved people in St. Mary launched a revolt on Easter Sunday, attacking plantations and fighting for their freedom. Though the rebellion was eventually crushed, it inspired future resistance movements.

A Legacy of Strength

The term Pickney Chrismus reminds us of a past where joy and suffering were deeply connected. Even today, Easter in Jamaica carries the echoes of history—from the bun and cheese we eat to the stories of those who fought for freedom.

Source – Pickney Chrismus is the Encyclopedia of Jamaican Heritage by Olive Senior. Photo – Deposit Photos