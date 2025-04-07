Raizal: The Jamaican-San Andrés Connection, a powerful short documentary that uncovers the deep cultural bonds between Jamaica and the Raizal people of San Andrés, has earned multiple nominations at the International Black & Diversity Film Festival (IBDFF) in Toronto, Canada.

Directed by Jamaican filmmaker Jamar Cleary, the film explores the shared Afro-Caribbean heritage between the two communities, highlighting their historical links, cultural traditions, and linguistic similarities. Through personal stories and historical accounts, Raizal brings attention to a Caribbean identity that stretches beyond national borders.

The film has received several nominations, including:

Best Caribbean Film

Best Student Film

Best Short Documentary by a Black Filmmaker

Best Overall Documentary

Best Short International Documentary

In various media interviews, Cleary has shared that the film’s growing recognition is a reflection of the importance of preserving cultural identity and telling stories that connect people across regions. He noted that the project is part of a larger mission to bring underrepresented Caribbean narratives to international audiences.

Since its premiere, Raizal has made a strong impact on the global film circuit. The documentary has already won the Cultural Resonance Award at Jamaica’s Films That Move Festival and was honored with the Human Rights Award at the Love, Peace & Freedom Film Festival in Mexico. These accolades reflect the film’s ability to highlight cultural connections while promoting conversations around heritage and human rights.

The International Black & Diversity Film Festival, organized by the Black Actors & Film Guild Canada, celebrates Black filmmakers and inclusive storytelling. The festival’s annual event in Toronto includes screenings, workshops, and award presentations, offering a platform for independent films from around the world.

As Raizal continues its festival journey—including screenings in New York, Nigeria, and Malaysia—it remains a meaningful contribution to Caribbean cinema and a tool for cultural education. Its nomination at IBDFF further solidifies its place as a documentary that connects history, community, and identity across borders.

Photo – Jamar Cleary