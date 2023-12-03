Enjoy Marriage With This One Decision

When an inventor creates an invention, it is always with good intentions and is usually made for great purposes. A fishing rod was created as an easy way to enjoy catching fish. A bed was made to enjoy sleep. The manufacturer of the fishing rod and the bed provide a manual with instructions on how to enjoy using them. Just the same, marriage was created to be enjoyed by man and woman joining together making vows that will guide the marriage when these vows are kept.

Marriage was not made to be a bad thing. It was created by God to be enjoyed to the fullest. God himself said, “it is not good for man to be alone.” It is God’s intention for man and woman to commit to Him and each other to join in a covenant relationship while reaping the benefits from that covenant relationship. Nevertheless, some choose to remain unmarried. Some even choose to make their own instruction manual on marriage, joining together as same sex and call it marriage. A fishing rod was never created to be used as an umbrella. Neither is a bed created to swim in. Marriage was never created to be changed from what it is intended for, man and woman joining together in Holy Matrimony. This is the only true marriage.

Paul was a single man and still encouraged marriage knowing its great benefits…. “Now to the unmarried and the widows I say: It is good for them to stay unmarried, as I do. But if they cannot control themselves, they should marry, for it is better to marry than to burn with passion.” 1 Corinthians 7:8-9.

It is not wrong to remain unmarried but it is more beneficial to be married when man and woman make the right decision and commit to it. Divorced individuals and even some singles are of the mindset that marriage is not for them. I have spoken with quite a few people on this topic and the comment is usually the same, “marriage is too hard.” This is usually not the real reason. Marriage is actually easy when both husband and wife make this one decision together. It is hard because either one spouse or both choose not to make that key decision. God, the creator of marriage, promises every married couple a great, beneficial journey together in marriage but both husband and wife must make this one decision in order to keep the covenant they made with God and each other at the wedding ceremony. This one powerful decision opens the way to the greatest enjoyment in marriage relationships…..

Choose To Obey God’s Instruction Manual On Marriage

An enjoyable marriage hinges only on LOVE and RESPECT. Without a husband and wife truly loving and respecting God and each other, the marriage will not be enjoyed. If a swimmer sees an empty pool and chooses to dive in he is bound to break some bones and possibly die. Just the same if husband and wife choose to have a marriage relationship without following God’s instructions on showing each other love and respect, the marriage is bound to break apart and possibly die through divorce. The Bible is God’s instruction manual that was given to every married couple so we don’t get lost in trying to figure out how to show love and respect.

“Husbands, love your wives as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for the church” Ephesians 5:25

“Wives, submit to your own husbands, as to the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife even as Christ is the head of the church, his body, and is himself its Savior. Now as the church submits to Christ, so also wives should submit in everything to their husbands” Ephesians 5:22-24.

These are clear instructions from the One who created marriage. God is saying if you obey these instructions your marriage will be enjoyed to the fullest. But notice he did not give these instructions to only a husband or a wife. He gave it to both to obey. If one obeys and the other doesn’t the marriage relationship naturally separates from the ONENESS being built and will eventually crumble. Make the decision today to follow these beneficial instructions and there is no way you will not enjoy your marriage. Huddle up together and live in enjoyment! ” Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres” 1 Corinthians 13:4-7.

