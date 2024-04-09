Experience Bob Marley’s Jamaica with These Film-Inspired Island Visits

The biographical film, “Bob Marley: One Love,” has spurred significant interest among travelers who want to learn more about Marley by visiting Jamaica and seeing places related to his life. Some hotels in Jamaica have even created specific packages inspired by the reggae legend to meet the demand.

Marley tours offered by S Hotels Jamaica

Partnering with the Bob Marley Museum, S Hotels Jamaica offers a “One Love” tour to guests of the Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston. In addition, it features Marley’s music in its public areas and provides some of Marley’s favorite dishes among its dining options. The S Hotel in Montego Bay celebrates Marley with a statue and painting of the reggae icon as well as several “Heart & Soul” tours that focus on the artist’s lasting legacy in Jamaica. These include the Montego Bay Cultural Center and its Rastafari exhibit; the Rastafari Indigenous Village cultural site where visitors can learn about the religion’s history; and Nine Mile, Marley’s birthplace, and now the site of his mausoleum.

Marley-related experiences arranged by the Tryall Club

The Tryall Club located in Hanover, will arrange for showings of “Bob Marley: One Love” in its guest villas, complete with cocktails and local dining options. Visits to the places Marley used to frequent, including Bob Marley Beach in Bull Bay, St Andrew; Cane River Falls; and the Trench Town & Culture Yard Museum, which is a Jamaican National Heritage site considered to be the birthplace of reggae and rock steady.

Stay at Strawberry Hill

Visitors seeking to spend time in a place where Marley sought to escape from some of the turmoil of the 1970s can check into Strawberry Hill in the Blue Mountains of St Andrew. Transfers to the hotel via car or helicopter from Kingston’s airport can be arranged for guests. The hotel was showcased in “Bob Marley: One Love” and was once owned by the founder of Island Records, Chris Blackwell. The site has served as a haven for musicians since 1974.

Visit Marley’s former home

One of the most significant destinations for Marley lovers is the Bob Marley Museum located in his former residence and band headquarters on Hope Road in Kingston. Marley bought the property in 1975 and lived there until his death in 1981. It was converted into a museum in 1987 and offers insight into the artist’s daily life and displays a treasure trove of the artist’s personal items as well. Exhibits include Marley’s gold and platinum albums, Rastafarian religious cloaks, his favorite stage shirt, and the Order of Merit he received from Jamaica’s government for his contribution to music. The site also features a recording studio and a replica of his original record shop where visitors can buy recordings of his music. Various other activities include a guided tour of the original rooms, which have been maintained as they were when Marley lived there, a theater that shows videos of Marley performances, and the One Love Café, a casual dining spot.