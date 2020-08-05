Fifteen Proofs That Love Always Wins - Jamaicans.com

My wife, my son and I are huge basketball fans. Not only do we watch the NBA but we actually play the game. Our son is the star player of the family. I would say I am next in line but would not be true since my wife introduced me to the game to follow her lead, being the true and competitive athlete that she is.

My very first visit to the basketball court with my wife was a disaster. I would bang the ball off the backboard while totally missing the entire rim. Thank God for perseverance and guidance from my dear wife……I am now a pro…..or so I think.

Truth be told, I am terrible at the game. Soccer was my passion growing up in Jamaica and has now been taken over by basketball.

One of my favorite “back in the day” movie was love and basketball, but sometimes the intensity of the game can bring out the opposite of love. However, love must always win. This was the experience in one of my many games played. While guarding a young man who always seem to have a dislike for me for whatever reason, my hand grazed his shirt and he threw the ball dead-on hitting me in the eyes. My first instinct spoke loudly, “attack him.” Love, on the other hand spoke even louder, “walk away.” At the end of the day, we became friends and I was able to speak to him about the goodness of God. He was astonished to, firstly see me walk away, but even more importantly able to share God’s goodness with him after the terrible move he had made toward me. Luke 23:32-34 32Two other men, both criminals, were also led out with him to be executed. 33When they came to the place called the Skull, they crucified him there, along with the criminals-one on his right, the other on his left. 34Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” For love to win, Jesus had to sacrifice retaliation for the sake of saving us, as terrible as we are toward Him.

I had to show love to this guy even in the midst of hate so I could draw him closer to speak to him about Christ. We are no longer rivals but every time I go to the basketball court we shake hands and the atmosphere is great. He would go to bat for me or even my family now.

True love always wins. The love that is sacrificial and true is not like what the world calls love. The world’s version of love never wins. Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of being wronged. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. TRUE LOVE NEVER FAILS. (1 Corinthians 13:4-8)

Here are fifteen proofs that true love always wins:

PATIENCE BRINGS REWARDS

“Love is patient.” Impatience tends to lead to loss of something that could have been beneficial had one waited. An impatient spouse never gains the attention of the other spouse, especially in conflict because of a refusal to wait and listen to the other spouse. This leads to a loss of harmony and peace in the marriage relationship. Love waits!

KINDNESS IS LIKE A BOOMERANG

“Love is kind.” Kindness tends to find its way back to the person showing kindness, even in marriage. To the contrary, the unkind heart gains no returns when it spews out nothing but negatives.

SELF SUFFICIENCY WINS OVER ENVY

“ Love does not envy.” A heart of envy leads to acts of unhealthy jealousy and disastrous rage! The self sufficient is content with what he has and is able to love unconditionally.

SILENCE IS A WINNER

“Love does not boast.” Knowledge is knowing what to say but wisdom is knowing when to say it. A bragging spouse is a nagging spouse and only creates an atmosphere of unnecessary division in the relationship. The spouse who refrains from bragging rights in the marriage helps to create a winning marriage. The spouse who competes against the other only tears down togetherness in marriage.

HUMILITY OVERTAKES PRIDE

“Love is not proud.” The saying is “humble calf sucks the most milk.” Pride comes before a fall while humility is like a magnet that attracts the attention of many. A humble spouse gains the attention of the other while a prideful spouse creates an atmosphere of contention.

ATTITUDE IS THE DETERMINING FACTOR

“Love is not rude.” A bad attitude is like a flat tire…..it takes you nowhere! A kind spouse keeps the marriage bed comfortable.

“I” NOW BECOME “WE”

“Love is not self-seeking.” Love is a winner when one spouse focuses on the cares of the other spouse, rather than on self, creating a winning marriage when the other spouse does the same.

ANGER MANAGEMENT NEVER HURTS

“Love is not easily angered.” Anger under control eliminates painful words being spoken to your spouse. Painful words cannot be taken back and only creates resentment in the marriage relationship.

FREEDOM IN RELEASE

“Love keeps no record of being wronged.” Quick release brings quick peace while holding unforgiveness only poisons your own heart. Unforgiveness is like one spouse drinking poison and hoping for the other spouse to die. Forgiveness however, frees the mind, killing the poison that can contaminate the marriage relationship.

GOOD MOTIVES DROWN OUT EVIL DESIRES

“Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth.” Out of the abundance of a bad heart comes evil. Marriage and evil are great enemies. Marriage relationships thrive on truth and good. An evil spouse is like cancer to the bone while a spouse with a good heart brings healing to the marriage relationship.

COVENANT COVERAGE

“Love always protects.” Commitment to the marriage vows creates a covering over the marriage relationship. When both spouses agree to “stick and stay” they both will do everything to protect the marriage covenant, leaving no room for the ugly threat of divorce.

THE MIND A BATTLEFIELD

“Love always trusts.” God is faithful and true to protect you and spouse but only when you fully and intentionally trust Him. Satan is a liar and thief who will do all in his evil power to tear down your marriage, and the open door is in your mind. When both husband and wife commit to trusting God they are shunning the lies of satan.

YOUR BEST IS YET TO COME

“Love always hopes.” God wants to bring healing to the areas of concern in your marriage. Romans 12:12 12Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. God created marriage.

DON’T THROW IN THE TOWEL

“Love always perseveres.” A champion never gives up. A winner gives it all he has until he reaches the finish line. A loser throws in the towel and quits before he reaches the finish. Your marriage is a journey with great rewards awaiting those who never give up. My wife and I are a living testimony. We had no clue God would be using us for His greatness while rewarding us so greatly.

TESTED FOR VICTORY

“True love NEVER fails.” Tests and trials come into every marriage to make both spouses stronger and to win in the end. Marriage is a journey with potholes in the roadway but spouses who follow proper direction from God will reach their destination with little to no damage in the marriage relationship.

True love is only revealed in those marriages that stand the test of time coming out as a winner in all circumstances. My prayer is that every married couple will apply all the above and experience victory when all is said and done.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife of twenty years, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE AIRS ON Omega Radio Broadcasting Network every Saturday at 3:30 pm ET….101.9FM, 102.3FM or 103.9FM covering as far South as Miami Dade County and as far North as New York. Listen from ANYWHERE by free mobile app….W.O.I.B. as Carim and his wife MARRIAGE.

He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim is now on his third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has lead him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He has been on various radio and TV stations in different parts of the country speaking and interviewing on the topic of marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families. Visit his website, Facebook page, and the MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE Facebook page for updates.

Photo by Hian Oliveira on Unsplash