First Cruise for Largest Caribbean Cruise Ship Already Sold Out

The Icon of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean and the largest cruise ship in the world, made its first official ocean sail to prepare it for its debut in 2024. The newest and biggest ship in Royal Caribbean’s cruise line, completed the first series of European sea trials, bringing it one step closer to its inaugural voyage, which is scheduled for 27 January, 2024. Since its initial trials, the Icon of the Seas has returned to Finland’s Meyer Turku shipyard, where tests on its main engines, bow, propellers, and levels of noise and vibration will be examined by over 450 specialists to ready the ship for its second set of sea trials later in 2023.

Maiden Cruise Sells Out in Less Than 24 Hours

Royal Caribbean opened bookings for the Icon of the Seas on 24 and 25 October, 2022, and sold out in less than a day. The ship, which is 1,198 feet long and weighs 250,800 gross tons, has 20 decks and offers 2,805 cabins. It can accommodate 7,600 guests and a crew of 2,350. The ship is so large that the 2,800-plus staterooms are presented in eight neighborhoods, each one with a unique theme, including the

Aquadome, Central Park, Chill Island, Royal Promenade, Surfside, Thrill Island, The Hideaway, and Suite neighborhoods. Royal Caribbean loyalty members of the Crown & Anchor Society had the first choice of bookings on 24 October, 2022, while the general public could book on October 25.

Designed to Provide Variety of Vacation Experiences

The Icon of the Seas was designed by Royal Caribbean to provide travelers with the opportunity to select from the best features of various types of vacations, including resort getaways, beach escapes, and theme-park adventures while making the cruise. The ship features a waterpark with six slides, seven full-size swimming pools, a family-oriented aqua park, swim-up bar, and exclusive dining choices, arcades, and various live music and other performances.

Initial Cruise Itinerary

The inaugural cruise will start in the Icon of the Seas’ home port of Miami, Florida, and offer seven nights on board in January 2024 to explore the Eastern Caribbean, making a stop at Royal Caribbean’s private destination Perfect Day Coco Cay. Other trips make ports of call in the Bahamas, Mexico, Honduras St. Maarten, and St. Thomas. Royal Caribbean intends to sail the Icon of the Seas all year, so the prices vary. The highest price is set for premium suites at $2,879 per person. The trip with the highest price is through the Western Caribbean scheduled for February 17, 2024, with its lowest-cost accommodation set at $1,581 per person and the suite for $3,443 per person.

Photo – YouTube