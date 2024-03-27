Discover Why Jamaica Stands Out as the Perfect Retirement Destination

According to the web publication, TheTravel, Jamaica ranks in second place on the list of affordable places for Americans to retire in the Caribbean. TheTravel based its rankings of the seven most affordable destinations for retirement in the Caribbean on the monthly average cost of living as defined in the World Population Review, along with population size according to Worldometer, and the percentage of the population over the age of 65 noted by Knoema.

Why Jamaica?

Second only to the Dominican Republic, Jamaica has an estimated monthly cost of living totaling US$829, with approximately US$314 allotted to a one-bedroom living space. According to TheTravel, 7.8 percent of Jamaica’s population of 2.8 million are over age 65. In addition, Jamaica has been called a “vacationer’s paradise” and features numerous unique and off-the-beaten-path adventures. There are several communities of expatriates located in the island nation that take full advantage of its excellent beaches and superb mountain and coastal views. The culture of Jamaica has also had a significant impact all over the world, and its features are easily enjoyed by those who retire there, including the vibrant reggae and ska music scenes. For retirees who seek a quieter lifestyle, TheTravel recommends looking for living accommodations in Port Antonio and Montego Bay.

The top spot

The Dominican Republic, which is the only Spanish-speaking nation ranked among the most affordable retirement locations in the Caribbean, has an estimated monthly cost of living of US$711. It has a population of 11.4 million, with 7.7 percent aged 65 or older. The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in the Dominican Republic is US$252. Recommended cities for American retirees include Santo Domingo, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, and Sosus.

Dominica in third place

The Commonwealth of Dominica comes in third on TheTravel’s list of affordable Caribbean spots, with a population of 73,000 and an average monthly cost of living at US$856. Retirees can expect to pay some US$360 for a one-bedroom residence in Dominica.

The rest of the best

The seven most affordable destinations to retire ranked by TheTravel rounding out the Top 10 include Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, St Kitts-Nevis, and St Lucia.