Five Great Sexual Side Effects Of Marriage

It really amazes me to hear of all the negative side effects of taking all kinds of medication. The world is filled with negativity. Positive thinking seem to have taken a backseat these days. The tongue seem to have changed course in many people to speaking evil and negatives rather than good and positive. The mind appears to have shifted to calling good evil and evil good, even marriage itself appears to be failing from a lack of good taken over by evil.

God created marriage to be enjoyed and did not create it with negative side effects. The first husband and wife chose to go to the negative when God had warned them to stay with the positive. If Eve did not bite the forbidden fruit she would have enjoyed a great marriage with lots of sex. If Adam did not take a bite when Eve offered it he too would benefit from all greatness with his wife in sexual intimacy. Thank God that He is gracious enough to give a second chance at greatness in marriage as husband and wife by sending His only son, Jesus, to die for each one of us in our messed up state. Every husband and wife who choose to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior can now enjoy each other in marriage by engaging in sexual intercourse without guilt or shame. God is so wise that he created sex to be enjoyed by husband and wife as they give their bodies to each other. Yes, if you are a spouse, your body belong to your spouse because God said so…

“The husband should give to his wife her conjugal rights, and likewise the wife to her husband. 4 For the wife does not have authority over her own body, but the husband does. Likewise the husband does not have authority over his own body, but the wife does. 5 Do not deprive one another, except perhaps by agreement for a limited time, that you may devote yourselves to prayer; but then come together again, so that Satan may not tempt you because of your lack of self-control” 1 Corinthians 7:3-5.

Yes, God created sex and expects husband and wife to enjoy each other in marriage. Why would God create sex to be enjoyed in marriage? Because God knows that there are so many great benefits a husband and wife can experience as they connect intimately. If you are married and not having sex with your spouse it is not too late to break that negative bond and agree to start freeing yourselves to experience these five great benefits…..

Increased Intimacy

Intimacy is not just the act of sex. Sex is the part of intimacy that connects husband and wife physically, creating a physical soul-tie. Without sex in marriage intimacy eventually dies. When a man and woman in marriage engage in sexual intercourse intimacy shoots up to the roof because it opens the door to a sense of freedom to express physical needs to each other.

Tension Reduction

Stress, strain, tightness, rigidity and the like, are all bordering on physical and mental illness. There are many ways to reduce such tension but God created sex in marriage as tension reducer. Whenever a husband or wife is experiencing stress, sex is a great way of removing that stress. But it takes willingness to get started at that moment of stress. A husband who understands his wife will please his wife sexually with a mindset of helping her feel relaxed again and so should the wife for the husband. It is all about physical connection as two become one flesh.

Increased Longevity

Believe it or not, when husband and wife engage in sex for each other and not for self, the marriage experiences longevity. This is the part where husband and wife look forward to spending time with each other over and over again. A truly loving husband and truly respectful wife understands this great mystery resulting from great sex.

Emotional Connection Is Nurtured

Growth and development of the marriage relationship is very important. Both husband and wife work together to grow the relationship like a flower garden that needs care. Sex is a great way to connect emotionally. It is a time when both husband and wife can be emotionally naked in front of each other as they share the most intimate details with each other that stays in the bedroom. This is a powerful way to feel free in the marriage to express ones self with your spouse.

Prioritizing Each Other

Sex keeps husband and wife focused on each other. Whenever husband wife enjoy sex regularly they cannot help but think about each other even when they are not having sex. This is the avenue for more and more sex anticipated with each other. It is the privilege husband and wife have to touch base throughout the day to stay connected while expressing the love and continued desire for each other.

Be free to engage in each other sexually as husband and wife because God created sex for this great purpose, to be enjoyed within the context of marriage. Make the choice to enjoy this special part of your relationship. You were joined together to become ONE FLESH and sex is a big part of this movement. Huddle up and enjoy your journey of marriage God’s way.

