Every marriage is a journey that can always experience better days but with the busyness of life with work, children, jobs, and even caring for our spouses, we often times meet the challenge of seeing clearly what can be done to make our marriages better. Time seem to have sped up and the year has ended without a chance to take stock of our relationships.

Michelle and I decided long ago that Wednesday nights will be our date night no matter what. It gets interrupted by other issues and plans and we have to make another resolution that we will make sure Wednesday stands as our date night.

What is a RESOLUTION? A resolution is “a firm decision to do or not to do something.” Every married couple make a resolution on their wedding day as we vow to things, with good intention, that we do not realize take intentionality. When the true journey of marriage begins we often times drift away from those great vows we resolved to keep on the wedding day. If only vows were truly kept, marriage would truly thrive. The truth is the changes we desire, even biblical ones, can only be made with God’s power and grace. We can’t change in our own strength. These resolutions must be in relationship with God and complete reliance upon the power of the Spirit (Romans 8:13). As a married couple really wanting a better marriage, here are five helpful things to resolve to with the help of God through prayer for your marriage going into 2024….

Reflect On The Positives Of 2023 Together

As you discuss the great aspects of your marriage, you are putting life into your relationship and drowing out the negatives. This is a great way to resolve to focusing on each other and a time to encourage each other on the good you are doing in the marriage as you continue into the new year. Love is kind. Kind words are sweet to the soul.

Lovingly Discuss The Negatives In Your Marriage

Be careful with this! It is good to bring out what can be better but bad when done as a blame. Refrain from blaming for anything gone wrong in the marriage relationship as you discuss what and how things can be better. Love is patient. Patiently hear each other out on this topic and have a desire to do better in the relationship to please God and each other going into the new year.

Read More Scriptures Together On Marriage

One of the most rewarding decisions married couples can resolve to doing is to search the Bible on how to have a great marriage and put into action as best as possible. The knowledge about a great marriage is the beginning stage of having a great marriage. To show love you must know love.

Commit To More Prayer For A Better Marriage

What a great way to go into the new year together as a married couple. “A family that prays together stays together” may not always hold truth but it definitely sets the stage for both husband and wife to keep in connection with the One who created marriage. Resolve to asking God to help you both to live in more peace, joy, love and harmony and do all you can to make this a reality in your marriage relationship going into the new year. You have the greatest help from the One who created marriage.

Decide To Love And Respect No Matter What

“Till death we do part” means for life. Marriage is for life together, not a trial and error. Life together with someone you did not grow up with but is now married to take unconditional love and respect. When an imperfect husband shows love to his imperfect wife and an imperfect wife shows respect to her imperfect husband, both doing their part, the marriage goes on “till death” brings separation. While you are both alive your will experience a great marriage.

Michelle and I pray that you will benefit from applying these resolutions to your journey together going into 2024. You will not regret it. Huddle up and enjoy each other and have a very happy new year.

