Five Jamaican-Made Things You’ll Want on Hand If You Work From Home

Now that summer is winding down and fall has crept upon us, you may have resigned to spend more time at home.

COVID-19 has affected many businesses and as a result, many employers have decided on providing remote work. With Zoom and Skype now an essential app on every smartphone and desktop, it seems as if the work from home life is here to stay for many.

Here are a few essentials to get you through that (WFH) work-from-home life.

1. Elevate your aesthetic with Baughaus Design.

Let’s face it, staring at the same plate and cup every day can be boring. Elevate your aesthetic with decorative plates and cups from BaughausDesign.com. The Principal of Baughaus Design, Dana Baugh’s says her work, “is a true expression of tropical modern, functional design for the home, typically, pairing local materials such as Jamaican wood and clay with the natural beauty of ‘very white’ porcelain. The shapes are simple, marrying crisp whites and colours of the tropics with the warmth of wood and other traditional local materials.” They ship worldwide.

2. Keep motivated throughout the day with JahMah Livestream

JahMah is on a mission to curate the diverse and powerful sounds of Dancehall and Reggae music. JahMah is the most robust platform for Dancehall and Reggae artists to publish their music! Keep motivated throughout the day with JahMah Livestream and play your favourite hits, select the vibes you want to hear, and the Selecta will keep mixing for you! Download from the Google Play store.

3. If your hands are getting dry from all of the 20-second-hand-washing, use Herboo Botanicals mixed with some shea butter to help soothe your dry skin.

Herboo Face & Body oil is made with an amazing blend of coconut oil, jojoba oil, and sage essential oil. This unique mixture removes makeup and reduces stretch marks. Mix the body oil with shea butter and apply it after washing your hands. They ship worldwide.

4. Beat boredom and try Shenseea’s Jamaican Flag IG filter

Inspired by her Independence Day shoot, a Jamaican flag painted on her face, Sheenseea is the first dancehall artiste to join the ranks of Kylie Jenner and Rihanna with her very own IG filter. Take a break and feel at home! To use the filter, you log into your Instagram account and search for Sure Sure filter.

5. Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee to keep you caffeinated

Many travelers are pining for their beloved Blue Mountain Coffee. An essential for every coffee lover, our pick is without a doubt Coffee Roasters made by Country Traders. Picked from the very best locations in the Blue Mountains, you can choose from the range of Blue Mountain medium to dark roast lines. They ship worldwide.