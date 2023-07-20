Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Approves $540K for Affordable Housing in South Florida

Habitat for Humanity of Broward has been approved to receive $540,000 in State funding by Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis on 1 July when the State budget went into effect. This is the first time that Habitat Broward has received this type of extremely competitive funding. Habitat Broward is one of three Habitat for Humanity affiliates that received funding from the State this year.

Affordable Homeownership in Broward County

The State appropriation will be used to help launch ‘BBI Village” in Fort Lauderdale, an affordable housing community. The funds benefit hard-working families in need of a decent, affordable place to live in Broward County.

“We thank Representative Chip LaMarca and Senator Rosalind Osgood for advocating on Habitat Broward’s behalf for this unprecedented funding and we thank the State for recognizing the impact of affordable homeownership on the community,” said Nancy Robin, Habitat Broward’s CEO and Executive Director. “Now we will be able to expand affordable housing in Broward County with the BBI Village coming to Fort Lauderdale.”

Habitat Broward’s BBI Village

“Habitat Broward has always been near and dear to my heart. Habitat teaches an important lesson in life and that is to invest in yourself and your family. Each one of the families that we invest our time with, also invest hundreds of hours themselves into the building of their home. Over the past several legislative sessions, my office has been dedicated to getting additional funding for the organization who tirelessly is committed to the residents who need it most. This appropriation for BBI Village was a labor of love, and I am honored and proud to say we got the appropriation fully funded. I would like to thank Speaker Paul Renner and Chairman Alex Andrade for their support and trust in me, and Habitat for Humanity for what they do to build a better community,” said LaMarca.

“I was thrilled to work with Habitat Broward’s BBI Village to ensure they received $540,000 in funding from the State of Florida. This shovel-ready 20-unit townhome community in Ft. Lauderdale’s 33311 zip code, will provide safe, decent housing for 20 families projecting to benefit 36 adults and 72 children. As someone who has personally volunteered for Habitat for Humanity with the Zeta Rho Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated to support the Rick Casey Pompano Project, I am excited to see Habitat Broward further their mission of providing affordable housing, empowering families, and fostering stable communities. I am confident that BBI Village will have a lasting positive impact on the lives of these families and the community they live in,” said Osgood.

South Florida’s Housing Challenge

South Florida is the nation’s most cost-burdened housing market in the nation with high home prices and low wages making homeownership out of reach for 94 percent of Broward residents. Habitat Broward’s program combines home construction with affordable mortgage financing and robust education to put working families on the path to long-term financial security through homeownership.

BBI Village has also received generous financial support from BBI (Burdette Beckmann Inc.), City of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County Florida.

Photo – Habitat for Humanity of Broward