Florida Non Profit Asks Dads to Honor The Memory of George Floyd This Father's Day with an 8 Minutes 46 Second Reading With Children Challenge - Jamaicans.com

In the past for Father’s Day, the South Florida Non Profit Organization Reading Pays More highlighted the importance of parents reading with their children via a social media campaign called #lovereadingwithdad. The group encourages dads, granddads and uncles of all ages to share a picture of themselves reading a book with a child using the hashtag #lovereadingwithdad.

“We want to spread the word that reading together is not only fundamental, but it also helps create a strong parental bond,” says Georgia Robinson, President of Reading Pays More. “And it is especially important for parents to read with their young boys,” she said.

This year the ask of fathers is even more relevant in light of the George Floyd tragedy. “We often mark and honor solemn events with a moment of silence. This Father’s Day, June 21, 2020, our organization is committed to honoring the 8 minutes and 46 seconds in which Mr. George Floyd tragically lost his life, through a positive call to action. We are asking dads and father figures across the globe to share the experience of reading with a young person to encourage the love of reading,” said Robinson.