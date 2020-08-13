“For Our Kids’ Sake” – An Evening of Virtual Fund Raising and Fun to Support Education

“For Our Kids’ Sake” is the mantle that Integrity Children’s Fund (ICF) carries as they forge ahead in their mission to support the education of children. Committed to providing expanded opportunities for underprivileged children, ICF is in its 18th year of this mission.

Currently maintaining four schools – Joy Town Learning Center, Operation Restoration Christian School, Teamwork School, andMaranatha Basic School support is provided through 650 meals weekly, and assisting over 280 children each week.

Integrity Children’s Fund has found a way to gather supporters of their cause despite the pandemic.

On Saturday, August 15th, ICF will host an evening of fun and laughter- VIRTUALLY. Friends, family and supporters are invited to join this free ZOOM event from 8:00PM to 10:30PM. Joined by some of Jamaica’s finest… Karen Smith, Jermaine Edwards, Dwight Richards, Jon Williams, Gem Myers and Joann Williams. Hosts include Fae Ellington, DJ Migraine and Mixmaster Magic…the evening is sure to be full of great music and fun. The group is committed to raising US$10,000.00 to continue its support. Karl Chambers, ICF President said “The endurance and perseverance that has carried us the past 18 years, is what will carry us through these unprecedented times. Our mission is the children – by whatever means we have to use.”

At the same time, ICF is excited to announce that it is extending their support to the US. Dunaire Elementary School – in Atlanta, GA (Stone Mountain) will be the first US partner school. With the school year starting in a few weeks, plans are underway for this new partnership.

More information on how to join the event can be obtained at Eventbrite.

Integrity Children’s Fund was born out of a sincere desire to eliminate teenage illiteracy in Jamaica. Founded in 2002, ICF is an Atlanta based 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization with a mission to eliminate teenage illiteracy in Jamaica.

Contact:

Karl Chambers, President

Integrity Children’s Fund

[email protected]

1-800-304-2862