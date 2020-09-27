Four Uncommon Intimacy Builders

I was in the kitchen with my wife, a very small kitchen to be exact, when I attempted to reach inside the refrigerator while bumping into her. “Thank God for small kitchens,” I thought.

Many times we are actually making moves with our spouses not realizing the opportunity to create an atmosphere of intimacy within those moments and understandably so…..the mind is programmed to think of intimate times as only being the usual, out to dinner with the wifey or looking into each other’s eyes while walking on the beach or even sitting on the couch engaged in quality conversations.

Yes, these are great ways to create intimacy, but what about those days when the budget doesn’t allow an eat out date or a virus causes the beach to close, and husbands and wives are forced to stay indoors? Intimacy doesn’t have to take a break because of unforeseen circumstances?

What is INTIMACY? Simply put, it is maintaining a spiritual, physical and emotional connection with your spouse. Without this connection the marriage fades and God did not create marriage to fade…….God says, ”I have come that they may have life, and have it to the fullest” John 10:10. This applies to your marriage also. Every marriage deserves good health but sometimes spouses are so busy they unintentionally ignore the very thing that gives the marriage great health, intimacy! Try these four uncommon, yet effective intimacy builders that will help give your marriage great health and growth even in a busy life.

SPONTANEOUSLY POP A QUIZ

Spiritual intimacy is the core of every marriage. The family that worships together are glued together. Look up a Bible verse on marriage and ask your spouse to recite it while doing house chores. Let it spark a conversation about the goodness of God in your marriage. This is a great way of keeping the spiritual connection even in the busyness of house chores.

WASH THE DISHES TOGETHER

Offer to rinse the dishes while your spouse does the soaping and indulge in enjoyable recollection of past events in your relationship. A reminder of great times is a refresher that can change the atmosphere of your marriage relationship as you linger together in remembrance and encourage each other to bring back the spark in the marriage.

REVERSE ROLES THEN DISCUSS ITS EFFECT

Challenge each other to take on each other’s role. The husband does the folding of the clothes while the wife put oil in the car, then set a time to talk about the experience. This will most likely create an atmosphere of laughter at the challenge each spouse faced.

MAIL A LOVE LETTER

The best way to treat a stale, stagnant relationship is to find a refresher and act on it. Every marriage experience a season of stagnancy. If you are experiencing this season in your marriage try this: write a letter to your spouse expressing your true heart about your idea on what to do to bring back the spark in your marriage. Go to the post office and mail the letter to your home, to the attention of your spouse. Make sure to put your name and return address, your address of course, so your spouse knows it is from you.

Your spouse will become so curious to read your heart. This will spark a conversation between both of you that can bring about a change for the better. Your spouse will not only remember this move you made, but will find it special the way you did it.

The measure at which you strive to build intimate times with your spouse is the measure at which your marriage will grow. Your marriage is worth your sacrifice and God will always honor your efforts in sacrificing to build your marriage. God created marriage and wishes for every marriage to be for life.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife of twenty years, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a brand new radio talk show reaching as far south as Miami and as far north as Orlando. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim is now on his third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has lead him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families. Visit his website for updates. Read all marriage articles on Jamaicans.com

Photo source: Deposit Photos