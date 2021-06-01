Frontier Airlines Begins Nonstop Flights Between Miami and Montego Bay - Jamaicans.com

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines began nonstop flights between Miami and one of the Caribbean’s top destinations: Montego Bay, Jamaica, the 6th country on Frontier’s route map. Plus, this new route opens convenient round-trip connections to Jamaica from Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Newark and Philadelphia. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $99*.

“We’re thrilled to launch nonstop flights from Miami to Montego Bay right in time for summer vacation,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “The addition of Jamaica boosts Frontier’s robust network map to 33 nonstop routes from MIA, our largest summer schedule ever in Miami. We look forward to welcoming travelers onboard for an unforgettable trip to Jamaica this summer to explore its marvelous culture, activities and picture-perfect views.”

“Congratulations to Frontier on launching the first of many new routes it will begin serving at MIA this summer, which will help to further strengthen the ongoing recovery of our local tourism industry,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I am also extremely pleased to see additional flights to and from Jamaica, a country with which we share so many cultural ties, and one of the busiest destinations for our residents and visitors to Miami-Dade County.”

“We applaud Frontier for its robust and ongoing expansion of flights at MIA,” said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. “Jamaica generates a total of more than half a million passengers to and from MIA annually, which makes it our 13th-busiest market. We look forward to welcoming even more of those passengers back to our airport, thanks to this additional service to Montego Bay by Frontier.”

“With pent-up demand for travel surfacing, there could not be a better time to launch this new nonstop service from Miami to Montego Bay, the thriving tourist capital of Jamaica,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Hon Edmund Bartlett. “We are happy to welcome Frontier and its passengers to our island which will only augur well for our arrivals and earnings.”

“Jamaica is abuzz with activity, and we are ready to safely welcome travelers to our beautiful island nation to experience its unmatched offerings,” added Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Donovan White. “The summer travel season is an ideal time to reconnect with family and friends, and we’re excited to welcome visitors from all walks of life to make new memories in Jamaica.”

Frequency and times are subject to change, so please check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

The airline’s frequent flyer program, FRONTIER Miles, lets members enjoy many benefits as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family friendly, and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles. FRONTIER Miles is aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown – no funny formulas at Frontier. Whether customers travel a little or a lot, they will find FRONTIER Miles rewarding.

The health and safety of customers and team members is Frontier’s number one priority. With that in mind, Frontier introduced sweeping health and safety enhancements in 2020 that touch every step of a customer’s travel journey with the airline.

Frontier requires all customers and crew members wear a face covering throughout their travel journey. Plus, anyone flying with Frontier must complete a health acknowledgement prior to flying confirming that:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited Covid-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days

They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight

They understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering policy and pre-boarding temperature screening policies

During flight, main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters capable of capturing respiratory virus particles at more than 99.9% efficiency – similar to those used in hospital environments. Frontier’s modern all-Airbus fleet is among the youngest in the world, with an average age of approximately four years.

For additional information, visit https://www.flyfrontier.com/committed-to-you/

