Jamaica Jazz & Blues Festival 2021 To Raise Funds For Industry Workers

Jamaica Jazz & Blues Festival organizers have added a charity component to this year’s festival and will be seeking to raise funds for industry professionals impacted by the pandemic. With this year’s event being free of charge, music lovers tuning in to watch the performances are being encouraged to contribute to the fund via www.jamaicajazzandblues.com. Sponsored by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), the virtual event will be held March 4-6, 2021 under the theme Bringing Back the Magic, and will focus on sharing the rich music, culture and passion that Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival fans have become accustomed.

“We are pleased to welcome the return of the Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival and laud the organizers on the charity element,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “In past years, the event has been a big draw for visitors looking to enjoy some quality entertainment in Jamaica. Although it will be virtual this year, we believe this event serves as a precursor to what we can expect in 2022, when music lovers will be able to join us again for an in-person experience.”

Organizers intend to shine the spotlight on a challenging year experienced by the industry and to appeal to support for the affected workers. Individual and corporate donations can be made during the festival, which makes its return to the entertainment calendar after a five-year hiatus. The lineup includes Grammy Award winning artist Jon Secada alongside a number of top Jamaican artists including Richie Stephens, Lila Iké, Tessellated, Jah9 and Mortimer.

Six winning acts from the Festival’s BandQuest Competition which highlights top local talent will take the virtual stage on the festival’s opening night. The local bands include Iron Kyte, Roots Percussionist, Rayven Amani, Ketura, Ken Ellis, and 8, which were all selected through a public vote.

Over the years, the event has attracted a wide range of top local and international acts including Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, Ernie Ranglin, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Michael Bolton, Kenny G, Mary J. Blige and Billy Ocean, to name a few.

For more information about Jamaica, please visit www.visitjamaica.com.

Photo by Obi Onyeador on Unsplash