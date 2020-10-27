Golden Krust Launches It’s Vegan Beyond Meat Jamaican Patties In Restaurants & Grocery Stores

World’s first plant-based patty expands across Golden Krust restaurants and into retail channel

After a successful market test at Golden Krust® Company-operated restaurants, the world’s first plant-based Jamaican patty made with Beyond Meat® is expanding across the Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant system and into the grocery retail channel.

“We are proud to partner with Beyond Meat to produce a plant-based protein patty with all the heritage of our Jamaican family recipe.” says Haywood Hawthorne President, Retail of Golden Krust, “We are excited to share this innovation with consumers seeking plant-based protein options and still expect the authentic taste our fans love.”

Golden Krust Jamaican patties made with Beyond Meat were well received at select Golden Krust restaurants this summer. Supported by an integrated marketing campaign, this innovative plant-based offering will be sold in over 100 Golden Krust restaurants and more than 1,000 supermarkets, initially along the East coast, starting today. We anticipate many more retailers will offer our growing “better for you” Jamaican patty line over the coming months.

“We’re excited to partner with Golden Krust and appreciate their trust in us to deliver delicious plant-based protein options to their loyal customers. Golden Krust is bringing plant-based protein to the market in a new and different way, which is exciting for us at Beyond Meat,” said Tim Smith, Vice President, Foodservice Sales North America at Beyond Meat.

About Golden Krust®: Golden Krust is a premier producer and franchisor of Caribbean food sold in over 25,000 retail locations and over 110 franchise-operated and Company restaurants throughout the United States. We exist to provide the taste of the Caribbean to the world. The original bakery was formed over 30 years ago in New York City and exists today. Golden Krust produces over 50 million Jamaican patties per year along with a full assortment of bakery goods. Visit goldenkrust.com and follow @GoldenKrust, #GoldenKrust and #BeyondGolden on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Golden Krust® is a registered trademark of Golden Krust. © 2020 Golden Krust. All rights reserved.

About Beyond Meat®: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest-growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are currently sold at approximately 112,000 retail and foodservice outlets in more than 85 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Beyond Meat® is a registered trademark of Beyond Meat, Inc.