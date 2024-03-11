Gramps Morgan Added to New York Charity Gala

Reggae artist Gramps Morgan has been added to the lineup of the Issa Trust gala in New York. Roy “Gramps” Morgan is a Jamaican-American singer, instrumentalist, producer, record executive, and entrepreneur. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was raised partially in Springfield, Massachusetts. Gramps is a member of the Grammy Award-winning reggae band Morgan Heritage. He will join goodwill ambassadors Third World Band and Friends and Luciano on the stellar lineup of the charity show on May 11th in New York City. The gala will be held at the luxurious Cipriani located at 110 East 42nd Street.

The gala titled “For the Children” will see 100% of the proceeds for the construction of the Mary Issa Health Centre in St. Ann Jamaica. The Health Centre will give free access to children and adolescents. The Health Centre is being built by the Issa Trust Foundation which is the charity arm of the Couples Resorts.

The For the Children charity gala will provide dinner, dancing and entertainment.

Sean “Contractor” Edwards who does marketing for the Issa Trust Foundation’s concert said tickets for the concert would be a perfect gift for Mother’s Day as the Issa Trust events are always first class.

Issa Trust Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation. The mission of the Foundation is to provide a system of prevention, health promotion and education, community health improvement and other services to promote well-being and development for the people of Jamaica.