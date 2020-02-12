A Guide to Jamaican Patois Terms on Money

Informally, Jamaicans refer to money via many different terms, even giving different names to the different notes in the currency. In the corporate world however, notes and coins are referred to by their dollar values. Here are some terms Jamaicans use in reference to money and examples of how they are used.
Coil / stash
– Term used to refer to money wrapped in a roll.
Cheddar
– Money
Money mi a pree
– I’m seeking money
Example
Patois: Back tuh skool tyme, money mi a pree
English: It’s back to school time, I’m seeking to get some money
Bills
– A popular slang used to refer to one hundred dollars ($100.00)
Example
Patois: Beg yaa a bills nuh, pulease?
English: Can I have one hundred dollars, please?
Manley
– one thousand ($1000) dollar note with the face of former prime minister “Michael Manley” on it.
Example
Patois: Mi find a manley inna yuh pants packet
English: I found a thousand dollar bill in your pants pocket
Nanny
– five hundred ($500) dollar note with the face of national heroine “Nanny of the Maroons” printed on it.
Example
Patois: Mi have a nanny fi go collect up di road
English: I have a $500 to collect up the road
Paypa
– money / paper, used in reference to the banknotes
Example
Patois: All about di paypa
English: It’s all about the money
Silva
– translates to “silver” but is used to refer to coins ($1, $5, $10 $20)
Example
Patois: Mi ago buy one scandal bag, yuh hav nuh silva pan yuh?
English: I am to buy a scandal bag, do you have any coins on you?
Photo Source: 123rf