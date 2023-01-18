Headlined by Dynamic Duo, Buju and ‘Uncle Beres’, Intimate Concert Jamaica was Sensational and ‘One for the Books’ to Kick-Off 2023

The much anticipated Intimate Jamaica Concert—headlined by the iconic Beres Hammond and Buju Banton aka ‘Gargamel’— was like none other, and the masses who flocked to Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in Priory St. Ann on the island’s sun-kissed North Coast got a premium and unforgettable concert experience on New Year’s Day to kick-off 2023. Aside from Beres and Buju, the show’s robust line-up also featured the legendary Marcia Griffiths, Tarrus Riley, Dean Fraser, L.U.S.T. (Lukie D, Thriller U, Singing Melody, Tony Curtis), Nitty Kutchie, D’Yani, Mitch Di Singa, and Medisun.

Early Shift Sound System and Intermission DJ Jugglin’

Sound systems—which are massive audio setups to which turntable decks, amplifiers, and stacked-up speakers are strung together— began to sprout across the Jamaica’s musical terrain in the 1950s. Oftentimes, sound systems have been analogized to as mobile discos/radio stations that traveled from community to community in Jamaica to promote and play music fresh out of the studios on the island, underground music that was in demand but not yet playing on the radio, or to ‘buss’ out up-and-coming artists to the mainstream. Against that backdrop, sound systems served as a testing ground for DJs (‘sound men’, ‘sound boys’ or ‘selectors’) on the sound systems. So too, sound system selectors DJs often clashed against each other or played their best selections for audiences in an attempt to win approval of crowds that would gather on street corners not only in Jamaica, but also abroad.

Bass Odyssey

Getting the jam-packed Grizzly’s Plantation Cove warmed up in the run-up to the artists’ on-stage performances was top-class sound system Bass Odyssey, which had the masses swaying back and forth to some classic tune selections courtesy of the likes of Bob Marley, Garnet Silk, Koffee, Chronnix, Dennis Brown, and Bitty McClean just to name a few. Bass Odyssey, of course, took home the trophy after being victorious at Reggae Sumfest 2022’s ‘Global Soundclash’ segment.

Richie D

Richard ‘Richie D’ Martin jumped on to the ‘wheels of steel’ during intermission segements and, in so doing, kept the crowd bouncing to some real reggae and dancehall gems. As a highly acclaimed disc jockey and music producer, Richie D often transits between Kingston, Jamaica and Kingston 21 (South Florida) to organize, promote and dj at events, including a number of top-tier music and food festivals. As a music producer Richie D has built up an enviable vault of hit songs: ‘Teaser’ (by Tanto Metro and Devonte); ‘The Greatest’ (by Bounty Killer); ‘Must Be a Sign’ (by Brian and Tony Gold); and ‘What a Gal Can Wine (by Delly Ranks) just to name a few. What’s more, Richie D played significant role in Sean Paul’s Grammy-winning, multi-platinum album, ‘Dutty Rock’, including penning the song ‘Punkie’.

Beres Hammond and Buju Banton

Beres

Born under the name Beresford Hammond in the Parish of St. Mary, Jamaica, Beres is often regarded as the ‘King of Lover’s Rock’ reggae, and today he stands at the forefront of this romantic side of the reggae. It is indisputable that Beres is nothing short of a living legend where Jamaican culture and its coveted reggae music genre are concerned. As it happened, Uncle Beres went straight to work by at Intimate Concert Jamaica by unleashing a flurry of his most popular hits spanning over 40 years to present—after having started his much storied career in the early 1970s. In 2013, Mr. Beres Hammond was given the Order of Jamaica from the country’s government in recogntion of his contributions to Jamaican music and culture as a whole, and his “One Love, One Life” album received a Grammy Award nomination in 2014.

And needless to say, Beres Hammond’s number of songs spanning over four decades is way too many to count. However, it’s fairly easy to spotlight a short list of some of Beres’ classics: ‘She Loves Me Now’, ‘What One Dance Can Do’, ‘I Feel Good’, ‘Come Back Home’, ‘Can You Play Some More’, ‘Doctor’s Orders’, ‘Can’t Stop a Man (From Trying), ‘Tempted to Touch’, ‘Love From a Distance’, ‘Rockaway’, ‘Feeling Lonely’, ‘Double-Trouble’, and ‘Putting Up a Resistance.

Buju

Born Mark Myrie in the gritty Kingston community of Salt Lane, Buju Banton rose to prominence in the 1990s with a slew of timeless hits that garnered him the moniker, ‘Mr. Mention’, which was also the title of one of his most successful albums. In fact, Buju’s ‘Mr. Mention’ album eclipsed the record for # 1 singles in Jamaica, previously held by the King of Reggae, Bob Marley. Buju’s career then continued to steadily progress to the point where he was widely regarded as one of the most significant and influential reggae artists in the Jamaican music industry as well worldwide. And during that time, Buju of course collaborated with many top notch artists in the reggae, dancehall, and hip hop genres. From a reggae music industry vantage point, legends like Beres Hammond, Wayne Wonder, Cocoa Tea and the late Garnett Silk come to mind in terms of the classic hits they recorded with Gargamel. Moreover, Buju garnered the Best Reggae Album Grammy award for ‘Beyond the Dawn’, which was released in 2010, and his had previously earned Grammy nominations for his projects ‘Friends for Life’ in 2004, ‘Too Bad’ in 2007, and ‘Rasta Got Soul’ in 2010.

Since the early ’90s, Beres Hammond and Buju Banton have been working in combination. In so doing, they have developed a musical chemistry in reggae and dancehall that is breathtaking and unmistakable. And the massive audience gathered on the lawns of Grizzly’s Plantation Cove at Intimate Concert Jamaica were imbued with a sense of nostalgia as this dynamic duo took them down memory lane with some of their most noteworthy collabs, including: ‘Falling In Love’ (All Over Again); ‘Pull Up The Vibes’; and ‘Just a Little More Time’.

Marcia Griffiths’ Performance Capped Off with ‘Electric Slide’ After Receiving Red Stripe Living Legend Award

Referred to as the ‘Queen of Reggae’, Marcia Griffiths famously toured the world as a member of Bob Marley’s iconic I-Three background harmony group–along with co-members, Rita Marley, and Judy Mowatt. Going further, Marcia Griffiths was also the one who masterminded and sang the Billboard smash hit in the 1980’s, ‘Electric Boogie’–complemented, of course, by the smooth and rhythmic ‘Electric Slide’ dance move that seemingly took the world by storm.

L.U.S.T. Hit The ‘Perfect Notes’

It has been often said that reggae music centers around melodies and vibes, and with that in mind the reggae singing group, L.U.S.T., captures both of these elements especially when considering the group’s collective and individual vocal and harmonizing abilities. As far as the acronym L.U.S.T. is concerned, the letters stand for Love, Understanding, Sensitivity and Trust. Formed in 1997, the group consists of group members Lukie D, Thriller U, Singing Melody, and Tony Curtis aka L.U.S.T.

Tarrus Riley aka ‘Mr. Singy Singy’ Alongside Dean Fraser and the Black Soil Band

Indeed, Tarrus Riley aka ‘Mr. Singy Singy’ was at his best as he reeled of several of his classic songs, such as ‘She’s Royal’, ‘Never Leave I’, and ‘Human Nature’, which was originally done by the late American Pop Icon, Michael Jackson. Dean Fraser and the Black Soil Band played alongside Tarrus, who delivered an enjoyable set. Tarrus is the son of late reggae music legend, Jimmy Riley.

Dean Fraser

Tarrus Riley

Nitty Kutchie

Jamaica’s capital city of Kingston is without a doubt a vibrant metropolis in the West Indies that boasts a rich heritage, culture, and musical history. Kingston is comprised of many inner-city communities, and West Kingston has always been a seeding ground for grooming the legendary and iconic artists in reggae, dancehall, dub, and ska from past to present. Besides the gritty Waterhouse inner-city community in West Kingston, there is Seaview Gardens—which sprouted Shabba Ranks, Bounty Killer, Dexta Daps, Ishawna, and so many more.

Not too far from Seaview is Waterhouse—yet another hard scrabble neighborhood in West Kingston. Moses Davis, who is popularly known as Beenie Man in Jamaica’s vibrant dancehall scene, hails from Waterhouse. Dancehall deejay Juggernaut, Vybz Kartel, was also born in Waterhouse. King Jammy, who is a magician where producing reggae and dancehall music is concerned, also has his recording studio based in Waterhouse. Furthermore, an audition platform in many ways, there was also an area within Seaview called ‘Superstar Corner’, which was where aspiring dancehall deejays and singers honed their lyrical skills.

Nitty Kutchie is a former member of the Bounty Killer’s Seaview based Scare Dem Crew, which also included Elephant Man, Boom Dandemite and Harry Toddler as the group’s core members. In the 1990s era, Scare Dem Crew dominated the dancehall sphere in Kingston and beyond while hitting the charts with songs like ‘Many Many’, ‘Girls Everyday’, ‘Scare Dem Way’, just to name a few. The Crew dismantled in 1999 after releasing a pair of successful albums. Thereafter, Nitty Kutchie went on to release his own singles, including: ‘Do or Die’, ‘Jah Deliver Me’, ‘Let Me Love You’, ‘Ghetto’, ‘Trust God’ and ‘Who Start the War’.

Medisun

Medisun, formerly named King Mas, is certainly making his mark as a roots reggae singer, and his music also blends soul and hip-hop elements. He is based out of Los Angeles, California and grew up in Boston, Massachusetts. Medisun’s fan base is growing and will surely continue to do so, especially after his wonderful performance at Intimate Concert Jamaica.

Backstage ‘Was A Vibe’ at Intimate Concert Jamaica

Aside from the reggae and dancehall music heavyweights who performed on the show, backstage at Intimate Jamaica Concert was buzzing with an A-list of celebrities millng around, including: Lennox Lewis, Jamaican former heavyweight boxing champion; Gramps from legendary family reggae group, Morgan Heritage; Joe Bogdanovich, Downsounds Records CEO and Chairman of Reggae Sumfest Productions; On Stage TV’s, Winford Williams; Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Babsy Grange; Tommy Cowan, Carlene Davis, Naomi Cowan, Marcia Griffiths, and Jamaican actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.

In addition, there were a number of veteran dancehall deejays in attendance backstage, including: Wicker Man, General B, Sister Carol, and Ghost.

Deejays Popcaan, Chi Chi Ching, and Agent Sasco also passed through to take in the evening’s festive atmosphere. Roots revival reggae singer, Kabaka Pyramid, was also in the house.

‘Location…Location…Location’…Ocho Rios and all its Attractions a Leisurely Drive from Grizzly’s Plantation Cove

Intimate Concert Jamaica undoubtedly left a distinct, Caribbean cultural footprint by showcasing such a potent line-up of musical heavyweights whose influence has endured in Jamaican reggae and dancehall. And it goes without saying, kudos to Ronnie Tomlinson (CEO of Destine Media) and the legions of sponsors, vendors, and event coordinators—who certainly did a superlative job in making the Best of the Intimate Concert Jamaica music festival such a huge success to kick-off 2023.

All photos (except where otherwise noted) by Nick Ford, who lives and works in South Florida.