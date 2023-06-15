High Commission Of Canada In Jamaica, Olympian Brendon Rodney Launch Sports Scholarship

The High Commission of Canada, in collaboration with Canadian Olympian Brendon Rodney and his Rodney’s Life Beyond Sports Foundation, proudly announced the launch of the inaugural Rodney’s Life Beyond Sports Foundation Excellence Scholarship Awards. This ground-breaking initiative aims to foster excellence in sports and education by providing scholarships to tertiary students at the GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sport in Jamaica.

Scholarship Fund To Honor Rodney’s Outstanding Sports Achievements

The High Commission hosted a prestigious event in honour of Brendon Rodney to recognise his outstanding achievements and officially endorse the scholarship programme. Distinguished guests, including Denzil Thorpe, Permanent Secretary representing the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, Maurice Wilson, Principal of the G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport, and high-level representatives from the sporting industry and media, graced the occasion, amplifying its significance.

“Today, we are thrilled to support the launch of the Rodney’s Life Beyond Sports Foundation Excellence Scholarship Awards in partnership with Olympian Brendon Rodney. This collaboration is a great example of Canada’s unwavering commitment to fostering excellence in sports and education. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the deserving awardees and wish them continued success in their educational and athletic endeavours,” said Canadian High Commissioner, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic.

Devoted Sports Ambassador

Brendon Rodney, a passionate advocate for sports education, firmly believes in the transformative power of combining sports and education. Drawing from his personal experiences, he credits his success and countless opportunities to the synergy between these two elements. Through the Rodney’s Life Beyond Sports Foundation Excellence Scholarship Awards, full-time GC Foster College students from all programmes will have the opportunity to be considered for a scholarship of JMD 250,000.

Open to GC Foster College Students

These scholarships are open to second, third, and fourth-year students between the ages of 17 and 25 who demonstrate a strong sports orientation, maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0, and exhibit financial need. Rigorous selection processes will be implemented to ensure the most deserving candidates are chosen. The scholarship awards aim to provide financial assistance and recognise exceptional talent within the student community at GC Foster College.

2023 Awardees

During the launch event, three outstanding scholars were presented with the inaugural Brendon Rodney Excellence Scholarships. Shantel Munroe, a student pursuing an Associate Degree in the Recreation & Sport (Coaching) Programme; Selvin Stewart, a Bachelor of Physical Education student; and Toni Ann Lindsay, a Bachelor in Education student, exemplify the dedication, perseverance, and commitment to both academics and sports that Brendon Rodney himself embodies.

In his address, Brendon, who attributes his athletic abilities to his Jamaican heritage, emphasised the importance of optimising support for athletes to pursue opportunities beyond their athletic careers. He expressed deep gratitude towards the supportive community that has played a pivotal role in his success, as well as the invaluable guidance he has received from his family and his coach, Mr. Maurice Wilson.

The High Commission of Canada continually seeks opportunities to strengthen the profound people-to-people ties between Canada and Jamaica. Education, tourism, and sports are pivotal sectors that manifest the strength of the Canada-Jamaica relationship. Brendon Rodney, a prominent figure in both countries, was born in Canada to Jamaican parents. As he competes competitively for Canada in athletics, Brendon frequently travels between the two countries, cultivating the development of the sport and utilising GC Foster College as his training ground.

Photo – High Commission of Canada in Jamaica