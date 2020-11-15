Hiring a Local Web Designer Vs. International Company

Several benefits emanate from hiring a local web designer rather than outsourcing one. That’s our area of focus for this particular article because we want to help you to choose a web designer wisely. However, before we get into the details, we should remember the reasons a business needs a website in these tough times.

Benefits of Having a Business Website

First, a website will help you get clients and claim your stake in the market. Since customers can no longer come physically to your store, they will reach you and make purchases via the website. Besides, having an online presence is a more efficient marketing strategy. As such, you can reach potential customers through your website, blogs, and social media.

The more you write about a certain topic, the more you boost your credibility. In the end, people will see you as an expert in that particular field if you have a services website, which is a good way of announcing to the world what you can do. Finally, the internet has several tools and metrics to help you measure your business performance in real-time.

Reasons to Hire a Local Web Designer in Jamaica

Reasonable Rates

A local web designer perfectly understands the local economy in Jamaica. Therefore, he or she is likely to charge reasonable rates to build a website for you. When you pay the price for the website, it will not include the money that gets lost in exchange rates. Also, you won’t have to pay taxes to another country for procuring web design services from there. In that case, the quoted price in Jamaican Dollars is what you will pay. In-Person Meetings

Given that the web designer comes from the locality, it’s easier to arrange for an in-person meeting. That way, you can have more in-depth conversations, which aren’t possible using text, phone calls, or email. You can explain to the designers exactly what you want in a website. In the end, the web designer will have better nuances of your needs and create a website you should have. Even better, the meetings can happen in your environment or that of the web designer. Thus, he or she will learn a lot about your business and even take photographs to post on the website. Importantly, in-person meetings will support your future needs even better. Easy Communication

Communication with a web designer is more effective when face-to-face. That’s because developing a website isn’t a one-off project. Rather, it involves regular back-and-forth communication between you and the designer. Once he or she has developed the first version of the website, the designer would require you to look at it. That way, you can choose the elements you want to retain and those you wish to remove. That kind of communication will go on until you have a fully functional website.Now, it is easier and more effective to communicate with a local web designer since you operate in the same timeline. And arranging for a physical meeting is also easier. If anything, the web designer may come to your office on short notice, sometimes without informing you in advance. Low Risk

It is expensive to build a fully functional business website with the help of a professional web designer. If you are paying a lot of money to get a website, it should be possible for you to meet the web designer. That’s not possible for an online web designer who resides in a different country. If anything, there is no way you will ascertain their qualifications or claim for compensation when the website doesn’t impress you. Getting scammed online is highly likely. However, before hiring a local web designer, you can check their background to ensure you have the right person. You can check the reviews on their website and even ask past customers for referrals. That ensures you have an expert working on your website. On-Going Support

After your website goes live, it may experience issues that require support from a web designer. If the web designer is from the locality, you will get timely support when you need it. That’s because both of you work in the same timeline. You may call or walk to the web designer’s office to report your issues.

However, if you hire a web designer from far away, it could be very difficult for you. In that case, you may have to call or send an email on you laptop to report your issues. As you wait for support, your business shall be slowed down, resulting in the loss of revenue. Easy Integration with Local Payment Systems

One of the biggest issues of running a business online concerns the payment systems you must use. Some of these payment systems may not be fully compatible with businesses in your country. If you have issues, it could be impossible for you to get support. That’s why it makes sense for you to hire a local web designer. You have the freedom to use local payment systems to complete the transaction or even use cash. Since the regulator of local payment systems if the Bank of Jamaica, it is harder for someone to scam you. One payment system readily available for Jamaican business owners is Sagicor. Accountability

In the case of mishaps with your new website, you can easily hold the local web designer accountable. If anything, the web designer knows you can walk into the office at any time. You may complain about sections of the website that aren’t working well and get an immediate response. During the web development process, the designer will keep you posted on what’s going on. And the designer is out to protect his reputation with local clients like you. So, he or she would be more accountable for their work on your website. If they speak positively about the designer, they will get even more clients – that’s important for any business. Building Your Network

Since you will want a share of the local market, building a network is very important. One of the best ways to build such a network is by using local services, including local web designers.Once the web designer knows what your business is all about, he or she will put in a word to potential clients. As more people get to know about your business, you will start selling more. That’s important to any businessperson since it helps to improve their profitability.

Conclusion

Now you have every reason to hire a local web designer. He or she is beneficial to your business beyond building the website. There are many companies on the island providing services to business looking to establish an online presence. If you’re in the market for a website, don’t hesitate to do your research and call them.

About the Author

Michael Rainford is a professional web designer based in Kingston, Jamaica. He holds a Bachelors Degree in I.T. from the University of Technology. Currently, he owns and operate Best Web Design Jamaica and provides a wide range of services to both local and international clients.